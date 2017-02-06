Oakland Outswims Bowling Green In 174-121 Decision

Meet Stats

Hosted by Oakland

February 3, 2017

Score Women: Oakland 174, Bowling Green 121



Courtesy of Oakland Athletics

Patricia Aschan won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle going 1:53.31 and 5:00.59 respectively while also winning the 100 IM (58.45) and Holly Morren was victorious in the 50 free (23.52) and 100 free (51.87) as the Oakland women’s swimming and diving team defeated Bowling Green 174-121 Friday night at the Oakland Aquatic Center.

Morren was also a part of the winning 200 Medley Relay team that consisted of Grace Shinske, Takara Martin and Katie Colwell that finished with a time of 1:43.48. Other event winners included Krissy Harmon in the 1,000 free (10:25.24), Talia Sola-Galindo in the 50 backstroke (26.24), Martin in the 50 breaststroke (29.47), Lauren Wynalda in the 100 butterfly (57.74) and Rachel Waite in the 100 breast (1:04.92).

Both the Oakland men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will return to the pool for the 2016-17 Horizon League Championships hosted by UIC Feb. 22-25.