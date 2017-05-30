Being Adam Peaty In Thailand & Tokyo (Video)

British swimmer Adam Peaty has proven to be untouchable in the men’s sprint breaststroke events, capped off with a monster world record of 57.13 in the 100m distance en route to gold at the 2016 Olympic Games. Since then, the 22-year-old athlete has graced pool decks with his buff presence around the world, including Indianapolis, Indiana at the Arena Pro Swim Series this past March.

Most recently, he and fellow British World Championships team members journeyed to Thailand for an exotic training camp followed by a trip to Tokyo to compete at the 2017 Japan Open. To document his squad’s adventure, the personable Peaty compiled a slick video that gives insight into his weight room training regimen, his in-pool workout, as well a what it’s like to walk round in his skin on-deck amidst adoring fans.

Immerse yourself in the footage of Thailand’s natural beauty before being mesmerized by the cosmopolitan atmosphere that is downtown Tokyo.

Take notes from the world’s fastest breaststroker, while also catching cameos from his elite teammates along the way (we see you, James Guy and Duncan Scott).