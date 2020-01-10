Beata Nelson Takes 100 Back/100 Fly Double as Wisconsin Women Down Hawaii

HAWAII V. WISCONSIN (W) V. DRURY

January 9, 2019

Manoa, Hawaii

SCY

Complete results

Final scores

Wisconsin (W) 153, Hawaii (W) 89

Wisconsin (W) 185.5, Drury (W) 52.5

Hawaii (W) 150.5, Drury (W) 87.5

Hawaii (M) 144, Drury (M) 61

Wisconsin’s women and Division II Drury’s full program competed with Hawaii in Manoa last night, with the Badgers winning against both teams and Hawaii’s women and men prevailing over Drury.

Beata Nelson was the top performer for the Badgers, winning the 100 fly and 100 back. In the fly, she won by nearly two full seconds, going 52.73 to take down Hawaii’s Lucia Lassman (54.51). Nelson returned to take the 100 back in a time of 53.16, victorious by over three full seconds this time.

Alana Palmer was another double winner for the Badgers, first winning the 50 free (23.75) by three-hundredths over Drury’s Yasmin Preusse (23.78) and Kasia Rogowska (23.85). Lassman was fourth in 23.89, not far back. Palmer was then 51.20 to take the 100 free, leading a Badger 1-2 with Lillie Hosack (52.06). Hosack won the 200 IM (2:03.02), and Megan Doty added a win in the 200 free for Wisconsin (1:49.99).

Hawaii won a handful of events, two of which coming thanks to Phoebe Hines. The distance star, who finished fifth in the mile at the 2019 NCAA Championships, was 4:55.40 to win the 500 free and 10:04.52 to take the 1000 free. Kionna Clayton then took the 100 breast, going 1:03.41 to touch out Wisconsin’s Avalon Schultz (1:03.91).

The Hawaii men started the meet off with a 1:28.37 in the 200 medley relay, getting a 24.25 breast split from Olli Kokko, a 21.10 fly leg from Mateusz Chaba, and a 19.87 anchor from ‘aukai Lileikis. Kane Follows was 23.07 leading off.

Follows would go on to win the 100 back (49.48) and Kokko the 100 breast (54.00), while Lileikis took the 100 free (44.47). John Clark doubled up for Hawaii in the 500 (4:37.13) and the 1000 (9:38.13).

For the Dury men, Pavel Semochkin got the job done in the 100 fly. Out in 22.68 behind Hawaii’s Chaba, who was out fast in 21.98, Semochkin got even and then out-touched Chaba at the wall, 48.26 to 48.27.

Hawaii’s men and Wisconsin’s women closed out the meet with huge wins in the 400 free relay.