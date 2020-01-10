Daily Swim Coach Workout #35

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

warm-up

1×800 swim

3x

1×250 NS free @3:00

1×150 EN1 back @2:10

1×50 BR 2k1p w/flip turn @1:00

6×75 2- free w/FAST kick @1:00 1- 15 yards FAST fly / 10 yards free @1:10

#Breaststroke #Senior

2x

2×25 BR PPP [BR w/flutter kick FAST] @35

2×50 BR 2k1p @1:00

3×150 BR EN2 FAST @2:20

1×50 easy @1:00

4×50 BR pull FAST @1:00

4×50 power tower sprint / sprint @2:00

#Backstroke #Senior

2x

4×25 fly sprint @35

2×300 NS back w/P @4:10

4×25 fly sprint @35

2×150 back EN2 w/P @1:55

1×50 easy @1:00





Coach Notes

PPP = Br pull w/flutter kick – each stroke with the arms should be explosive w/Distance per stroke taken into account.



Rick Guenther

