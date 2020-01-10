16 Peter Thompson Sends Verbal Commitment to Virginia for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Peter Thompson, a junior at Billings Senior High School in Billings, Montana has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Virginia for 2021-22. Thompson is ranked 16th on our Way Too Early list of boys from the high school class of 2021.

Thompson swims for Billings Aquatic Club and is a member of USA Swimming’s National Junior Team for 2019-20. Thompson came to swimming through the triathlon, competing at the Big Sky State Games. Now, he is an Olympic Trials qualifier and the recipient of the 2019 National Congress of State Games Male Youth Athlete of the Year Award.

Thompson is the top miler in the class of 2021. He qualified for 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 1500m free (15:35.51) and for the National Junior Team in the 10K. At Winter Juniors West, he placed 15th in the 500 free and also competed in the 200 free and 400 IM. He picked up new PBs in both freestyles. He competed in the 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM at Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, placing 6th in the 1500, and 18th in the 800, and touching 31st and 36th in prelims of the 400 free and 400 IM, respectively.

Thompson has a lot of potential to make his mark in Charlottesville. He has made tremendous progress over the last three years, as seen in the chart below:

2017 2018 2019 1650y free 16:25.98 15:17.66 15:19.98 1500m free 16:45.74 16:00.20 15:35.51 1000 free 9:37.85 9:18.87 9:05.95 800m free 8:43.09 8:21.28 8:17.84 500y free 4:40.05 4:30.61 4:25.96 400m free 4:16.57 4:06.56 4:01.57 400y IM 4:20.56 4:04.17 3:57.42 400m IM 5:30.43 4:54.70 4:32.63

UVA has also secured verbals from Colin Bitz, Connor Boyle (#14), Daniel Worth, Jack Aikins (#18), Matthew Styczen, Max Iida, and Tyler Sicignano for the class of 2025.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:17.66

1000 free – 9:05.95

500 free – 4:25.96

200 free – 1:39.76

400 IM – 3:57.42

