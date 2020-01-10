Regan Smith, Simone Manuel & Taylor Ruck On Knoxville PSS Psych Sheets

2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Psych Sheets
2019 World Champs Regan Smith, Simone Manuel and Olivia Smoliga appear on psych sheets for the 2020 Pro Swim Series event in Knoxville, along with top Canadian talents Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak.
The five-stop Pro Swim Series started early this year, with a November stop in Greensboro, North Carolina. The January Knoxville meet bridges the gap to the bulk of the tour, which hits Iowa, California, and Indiana in the months of March, April, and May, respectively. Psych sheets have dropped for next week’s meet, which starts on Thursday, January 16.
You can view the full psych sheets here.
Smith (200 back), Manuel (50 free, 100 free) and Smoliga (50 back) each won golds at last summer’s World Championships. Smith notably set world records in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. She’ll compete for just the second time this season, following a number of big swims at U.S. Open in December.
Manuel competed at the Pro Swim Series opener in Greensboro in addition to U.S. Open. And Smoliga has been exceedingly busy this fall and winter, competing in the International Swimming League as well as U.S. Open.
A few of Canada’s top swimmers are also on the psych sheets for Knoxville. 2016 Olympic 100 free champ Penny Oleksiak is entered, as is 2018 Pan Pacs and Commonwealth Games champ Taylor Ruck.
Below are 2019 World Champs medalists appearing on the psych sheets, along with their event entries as of now:
- Simone Manuel: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 back
- Regan Smith: 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 free, 200 free
- Olivia Smoliga: 100 back, 200 back, 50 free, 100 free, 200 free
- Farida Osman: 100 fly, 50 free, 100 free
- Hali Flickinger: 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 100 back, 200 back
- Zach Apple: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free
- Nathan Adrian: 50 free, 100 free
- Andrew Seliskar: 200 free, 400 free, 100 free, 200 IM, 100 fly, 200 fly
- Jack Conger: 100 fly, 200 fly, 50 free, 100 free, 200 free
- Andrew Wilson: 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM
- Mallory Comerford: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly
- Kelsi Dahlia: 100 fly, 200 fly, 50 free, 100 free
- Allison Schmitt: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 100 fly
- Margo Geer: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free
- Kayla Sanchez: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 IM
- Taylor Ruck: 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back
- Penny Oleksiak: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly
- Rebecca Smith: 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 200 fly
- Melanie Margalis: 200 IM, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 free, 200 free
- Katie McLaughlin: 100 fly, 200 fly, 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free
- Emily Overholt: 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly
- Emma O’Croinin: 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 200 IM
- Kierra Smith: 100 breast, 200 breast
Wow didn’t realize how stacked this would be
I would love to see Manuel and Smith go under 156 in the 200 free
I think you’ll be disappointed. Both Manuel and Smith are coming off hard Christmas training. Mike Parratto, Smith’s coach, is well known for pounding big yards during this time of year…not to mention strength work in the gym. Not as sure on Meehan with Manuel. I’m guessing it’s a training meet where these tough doubles result in average times for both. And neither probably care. Again, eyes are on summer. That’s all that matters.
This going to be on TV?