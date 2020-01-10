Regan Smith, Simone Manuel & Taylor Ruck On Knoxville PSS Psych Sheets

2020 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020

Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee

Long course meters (LCM) format

Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals

Meet site

Psych Sheets

2019 World Champs Regan Smith, Simone Manuel and Olivia Smoliga appear on psych sheets for the 2020 Pro Swim Series event in Knoxville, along with top Canadian talents Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak.

The five-stop Pro Swim Series started early this year, with a November stop in Greensboro, North Carolina. The January Knoxville meet bridges the gap to the bulk of the tour, which hits Iowa, California, and Indiana in the months of March, April, and May, respectively. Psych sheets have dropped for next week’s meet, which starts on Thursday, January 16.

Smith (200 back), Manuel (50 free, 100 free) and Smoliga (50 back) each won golds at last summer’s World Championships. Smith notably set world records in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. She’ll compete for just the second time this season, following a number of big swims at U.S. Open in December.

Manuel competed at the Pro Swim Series opener in Greensboro in addition to U.S. Open. And Smoliga has been exceedingly busy this fall and winter, competing in the International Swimming League as well as U.S. Open.

A few of Canada’s top swimmers are also on the psych sheets for Knoxville. 2016 Olympic 100 free champ Penny Oleksiak is entered, as is 2018 Pan Pacs and Commonwealth Games champ Taylor Ruck.

Below are 2019 World Champs medalists appearing on the psych sheets, along with their event entries as of now: