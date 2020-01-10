Watch Dean Farris go 19.7 at the End of Practice in a Speedo (Race Video)

If you don’t know what the Eddie Reese Invite is, you need to click here right now. But for a quick refresher, the Eddie Reese Invite is an infamous event for the Texas men’s swimming team where the men suit up during a practice and race odd distances off the blocks. These distance include:

600 free

300 Fly, Back, Breast, Free, IM

2,000 Free

150 Fly, Back, Breast, Free

50’s of all sorts

SwimSwam was lucky enough to capture this years Eddie Reese Invite, and as a teaser for the full video recap (coming soon), we wanted to share this tidbit with you. Many of the postgrads (and Harvard Olympic-redshirt, training at Texas Dean Farris) didn’t participate in the ERE because they are racing at the Knoxville Pro Swim next weekend. They had a normal workout… However. Dean wanted to get in on the racing, and challenged John Shebat to a 50 free race after their practice.