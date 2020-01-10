Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Dean Farris go 19.7 at the End of Practice in a Speedo (Race Video)

If you don’t know what the Eddie Reese Invite is, you need to click here right now. But for a quick refresher, the Eddie Reese Invite is an infamous event for the Texas men’s swimming team where the men suit up during a practice and race odd distances off the blocks. These distance include:

600 free

300 Fly, Back, Breast, Free, IM

2,000 Free

150 Fly, Back, Breast, Free

50’s of all sorts

SwimSwam was lucky enough to capture this years Eddie Reese Invite, and as a teaser for the full video recap (coming soon), we wanted to share this tidbit with you. Many of the postgrads (and Harvard Olympic-redshirt, training at Texas Dean Farris) didn’t participate in the ERE because they are racing at the Knoxville Pro Swim next weekend. They had a normal workout… However. Dean wanted to get in on the racing, and challenged John Shebat to a 50 free race after their practice.

Leave a Reply

Thank$$$

Been waiting on an ERE video for the longest!! Sooo excited!

1 hour ago
Cynical Observer

Are you sure he only swam a 50 and not perhaps a 200 with drag socks from a push?

58 minutes ago
Coleman Hodges

you know, now that I’m giving it a 5th watch…

44 minutes ago
Togger

He’s really developing in long course.

56 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

