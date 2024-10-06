Balancing Work & Elite Swimming: Japan’s Yamato Fukasawa

The nation of Japan is still regrouping after its most disappointing Olympic swimming performance since the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

This year in Paris, only Tomoyuki Matsushita landed on the podium, earning a surprise silver in the men’s 400m IM. This was even though Tomoru Honda looked primed to vie for a men’s 200m fly medal and Daiya Seto was a legitimate medal candidate in the men’s IMs, among other missed opportunities.

While Japan has since seen swimmers to the tune of Yui Ohashi and Ryosuke Irie announce their retirements, another mainstay is steeling his nerves for the next Olympic quad, despite what it may take to get to Los Angeles in 2028.

23-year-old Yamato Fukasawa nearly made his first Japanese Olympic swimming squad, placing 4th in the 100m breast (59.50) and 3rd in the 200m breast (2:07.75) at April’s Paris Olympic Trials.

The training partner of former world record holder Ippei Watanabe originally intended to retire but has since done an about-face on that decision, partly due to the support of his employer, Tokyu Railways.

After graduating from Keio University in the spring of 2023, Fukasawa joined Tokyu as a general employee and was reportedly granted a long-term exemption from work to focus on his competitive swimming. (Yahoo! Japan)

Tokyu had never had an employee athlete in the past but, thanks to the efforts of his superiors, Fukasawa’s training arrangement was approved by the president. (Yahoo! Japan)

Moving ahead, the company will evaluate Fukasawa’s annual results in the pool and consider whether or not their support will continue.

With this backing, Fukasawa is aiming for December’s Short Course World Championships, with Japan’s qualification competition taking place at the end of this month. He is also targeting next year’s Long Course World Championships in Singapore.

“I think I can aim for the Japanese record, the 100m, and the 200m. I definitely want to do it”, said Fukasawa.

Fukasawa’s lifetime best of 59.41 ranks him as Japan’s 5th-best 100m breaststroker of all time while his PB of 2:07.07 in the 200m breast ranks him as Japan’s 4th-swiftest performer in history.

The national 100m breast record and 200m breast record stand at 58.78 (Yasuhiro Koseki, 2018) and 2:06.40 (Shoma Sato, 2021), respectively.