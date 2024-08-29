Australia’s Madi Wilson Gives Birth To First Baby

Olympic medalist Madi Wilson and cricketer Matt Short revealed the birth of their first child, son Austin Wilson Short.

Per her Instagram account yesterday, baby Short was born on August 26th and weighed in at 3.46 kg (7.63 lbs). Wilson expressed, “Our little Aussie is here and we couldn’t be happier.”

In a previous interview with The Age, Wilson conveyed that the engaged couple had a miscarriage in 2023, but then learned 7 months out from Paris that they were expecting again.

Wilson also said in February of this year, “I’m definitely not retired.

“I am returning to the pool in October. There are still things I need to do in the pool. I feel like I need to finish the way I want to finish, whether that be at a World Cup or another World Championship.”

Wilson represented Australia at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. At those meets, she won back-to-back golds as part of the nation’s 400 free relay, silver in the 400 medley relay, and bronze in the 800 free relay.

The 30-year-old holds 3 relay records as a member of Australia’s short course women’s 4x100m free, 4x200m free and 4x50m medley relays.

Olympic teammate Emily Seebohm is another first-time mom who returned to the pool after birth. Seebohm’s son was born last October and Seebohm attempted to qualify for Australia’s team for Paris. She finaled in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events but missed out on making the squad.