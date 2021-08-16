Aussie Maddie Groves Says Missing Olympics Was ‘Worth It’

Australian Olympic medalist from Rio Maddie Groves has given more details on what she meant when she announced her withdrawal from this year’s Trials due to ‘misogynistic perverts.’

“I was calling a spade a spade,” is what Groves told the press this week, as reported by Reuters.

“It’s something I have been wading through and dealing with for a few years, so it wasn’t an off-the-cuff remark.”

As we reported in June, Groves’ social media posts included the following, “Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers – You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s up.”

Subsequently, an independent panel was set up, supported by the Australian Sports Commission (ASC) through the Australian Institute of Sport, and Swimming Australia. The panel’s purpose is to investigate issues related to women and girls’ experience and advancement in the sport of swimming.

On her bowing out of June’s Trials and ultimately opting out of trying to defend her 200m fly silver medal from 5 years ago, Groves said, “It was disappointing to miss out on an opportunity like that (Olympic trials) but the potential rewards absolutely outweighs the risk.

“But it’s worth it. If this independent panel can have some meaningful outcomes that make the sport safer and more enjoyable for all stakeholders, not just women and girls, that is more valuable than an Olympic medal.”