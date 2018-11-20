Ask Swim Mom: What Should I Say After Races?

Courtesy: Elizabeth Wickham
Dear Swim Mom:
My 13-year-old daughter doesn’t always respond well or appreciate what I say to her after she races. Do you have any suggestions about offering praise or making comments about swims? How could I better approach this?
—Perplexed Swim Parent
Dear Perplexed,
Many of us have praised our kids, wanting to make them feel good about their races, only to have them let us know that we literally know nothing. It’s not a pleasant feeling, but they may not be happy with their race for reasons that we’re not aware of. Maybe they didn’t follow their coach’s race strategy, or maybe they missed a goal they were shooting for.
The number one tip to remember when praising or commenting to our kids is to praise their effort, not their performance or talent.
There are lots of studies that show that kids who are praised for their efforts develop more confidence than those who are praised for performance. Carol S. Dweck, Ph.D. from Stanford University and author of “Mindset” has done numerous studies showing the benefits of praising effort over talent. In one study of New York fifth and sixth grade students, she offered praise to two groups: one for how hard they worked, the other for how smart they were. The group who were praised for effort were willing to take on harder challenges, while the ones praised for intelligence were more likely to take on easy tasks where they wouldn’t make mistakes and would still look smart.
We should praise our kids, but not over-praise on every little thing they do. When we praise them all the time, they become immune to our words and may not believe us.
Also, it doesn’t help them if we critique their technique or offer tips for better racing strategies. That’s what their coach is for and they need our support as a parent, not our coaching tips.
What other advice do you have for “Perplexed Swim Parent” about commenting after races?
Do you have a question for “Ask Swim Mom?” If so, email Elizabeth Wickham at [email protected] and your question may appear in an upcoming column.
Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.
My mum was really good at this. She knew how to read me and roughly what was a good swim versus a bad swim. If she thought I’d be unhappy, she wouldn’t say anything and would give me space to be less than thrilled with the result. If it was a good swim, she just asked what I thought of it. Never tried to coach me or lift my spirits or whatnot. Worked perfectly for me, but it also took a while for her to work it out and until then we went through exactly what Perplexed Swim Parent was experiencing.
Mine are not so good about this. When I do bad they want to “cheer me up” and just make it worse and when I do well they give me critique even though they never swam and have no idea about it
I tend to say nothing to my three after their races. I swam so I understand how unintentionally annoying it can be. They all work so hard. I praise them for how hard they work. I show them I love them by having their favorite foods for them after the meet or asking them if they want to take a friend to chipotle After the meet is over. I think as parents we always think we need to act or respond to everything in real time. Of course respond to emergencies or bad behavior etc!!! But what you may think is a bad swim is not something you need to talk to your kids about right after it happens!!! And… Read more »