Ashley Conrad Follows Sister Amber to Texas A&M with Verbal for 2019

Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence’s Ashley Conrad is the fourth verbal commitment to Texas A&M’s next freshman group, and she also makes it 4-for-4 for in-state pickups this recruiting round for the Aggies. She joins class of 2023 verbal commits Emma Stephenson, Grace Wey, and Sydney Stanford.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Texas A&M University! Special thanks to my friends, family, and coaches for all the support! I am so grateful and super excited to be a part of the Aggie family! Gig’em!

Conrad is a mid-distance freestyler, primarily. She’s a senior at Heath High School, where she placed 5th last year in the 500 free at the Texas 6A Championships and 11th in the 200 free.

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:49.41

500y free – 4:52.79

1000y free – 10:06.39

200y back – 2:00.50

200y IM – 2:05.85

Conrad’s older sister, Amber Conrad, is a sprint freestyler who is starting her freshman season at A&M currently.

Ashley Conrad, meanwhile, is not yet fast enough to score at SECs, but she fits a common mold that does well at A&M — mid-distance freestyle. Many mid-distance freestylers have excelled at A&M, with recent names like Claire Rasmus, Sarah Gibson, Sarah Henry, Lili Ibañez, and Cammile Adams coming to mind. The roster is stacked with 200/500 freestylers: last year, 13 women were under 1:50 and 12 were under 4:50.

