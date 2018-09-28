Coughlin, DiRado, Tarwater Named USA Swimming BOD Athlete Reps

Natalie Coughlin, Maya DiRado and Davis Tarwater have been elected as USA Swimming’s new athlete representatives on the Board of Directors.

USA Swimming’s Athletes Committee voted on the nominees, adding three new positions to the Board of Directors. USA Swimming announced the news Friday afternoon:

Coughlin, DiRado and Tarwater were elected from six nominees. Not selected were Nathan Adrian, Andrew Gemmell and Brad Craig. Previously, we’d reported that the top vote-getter would serve a 4-year term, the next-highest a 3-year term and the third-highest a 2-year term. A source tells us that Coughlin will serve the 4-year term, DiRado the 3-year and Tarwater the 2-year.

From our previous report: To be eligible, athletes must have: