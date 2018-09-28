Coughlin, DiRado, Tarwater Named USA Swimming BOD Athlete Reps

Natalie Coughlin, Maya DiRado and Davis Tarwater have been elected as USA Swimming’s new athlete representatives on the Board of Directors.
USA Swimming’s Athletes Committee voted on the nominees, adding three new positions to the Board of Directors. USA Swimming announced the news Friday afternoon:
Introducing your newly elected Board of Directors Athlete Representatives:
🏊♀️: @NatalieCoughlin
🏊♀️: @MayaDiRado
🏊♂️: @DavisTarwater #USAS2018 pic.twitter.com/l944vlRwDm
— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) September 28, 2018
Coughlin, DiRado and Tarwater were elected from six nominees. Not selected were Nathan Adrian, Andrew Gemmell and Brad Craig. Previously, we’d reported that the top vote-getter would serve a 4-year term, the next-highest a 3-year term and the third-highest a 2-year term. A source tells us that Coughlin will serve the 4-year term, DiRado the 3-year and Tarwater the 2-year.
From our previous report: To be eligible, athletes must have:
- within the ten (10) years preceding election, represented the United States in the Olympic or Pan American Games, or an Operation Gold event, or a World Championship recognized by the NGB’s IF for which a competitive selection process was administered by the NGB…or
- within the twenty-four (24) months before election, demonstrated that they are actively engaged in amateur athletic competition by finishing in the top half of the NGB’s national championships or team selection competition for the events outlined in subparagraphs (1) or (2)
why call them “athlete board members” when the three are not competing anymore? They are all very accomplished both in and out of the pool, and they all have the experience of being national team and Olympic team members. They all have the merit and experience to be there, but it seems to me like USA Swimming implied there would be reps that are current swimmers and now there is not.
Easy E – they’re ‘athlete members’ because there are certain requirements on them as elite athletes to be eligible to run, as listed at the end.
A couple of questions.
Davis is listed as a board member on their site right now as an athlete rep along with Derek Paul and Chip Peterson. Is this a position renewal for him?
Also, the site lists Natalie Hall as an ex-officio board member as USOC Athlete Advisory Council Rep, along with Anthony Ervin. Will she no longer hold that position, or will she be one board vote for both position? Not sure how I feel about that.
These amazing people will serve with integrity and forward thinking! WOW!!!!