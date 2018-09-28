Coughlin, DiRado, Tarwater Named USA Swimming BOD Athlete Reps

Natalie Coughlin, Maya DiRado and Davis Tarwater have been elected as USA Swimming’s new athlete representatives on the Board of Directors.

USA Swimming’s Athletes Committee voted on the nominees, adding three new positions to the Board of Directors. USA Swimming announced the news Friday afternoon:

Coughlin, DiRado and Tarwater were elected from six nominees. Not selected were Nathan Adrian, Andrew Gemmell and Brad CraigPreviously, we’d reported that the top vote-getter would serve a 4-year term, the next-highest a 3-year term and the third-highest a 2-year term. A source tells us that Coughlin will serve the 4-year term, DiRado the 3-year and Tarwater the 2-year.

From our previous report: To be eligible, athletes must have:

  1. within the ten (10) years preceding election, represented the United States in the Olympic or Pan American Games, or an Operation Gold event, or a World Championship recognized by the NGB’s IF for which a competitive selection process was administered by the NGB…or
  2. within the twenty-four (24) months before election, demonstrated that they are actively engaged in amateur athletic competition by finishing in the top half of the NGB’s national championships or team selection competition for the events outlined in subparagraphs (1) or (2)

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Easy E

why call them “athlete board members” when the three are not competing anymore? They are all very accomplished both in and out of the pool, and they all have the experience of being national team and Olympic team members. They all have the merit and experience to be there, but it seems to me like USA Swimming implied there would be reps that are current swimmers and now there is not.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Braden Keith

Easy E – they’re ‘athlete members’ because there are certain requirements on them as elite athletes to be eligible to run, as listed at the end.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
eagleswim

A couple of questions.

Davis is listed as a board member on their site right now as an athlete rep along with Derek Paul and Chip Peterson. Is this a position renewal for him?

Also, the site lists Natalie Hall as an ex-officio board member as USOC Athlete Advisory Council Rep, along with Anthony Ervin. Will she no longer hold that position, or will she be one board vote for both position? Not sure how I feel about that.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
generalkunji

These amazing people will serve with integrity and forward thinking! WOW!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!