Arizona State’s Erica Laning Goes Sub-2 Minutes in 200 Free Time Trial

2018 USA SWIMMING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – TIME TRIALS

July 25th-29th, 2018

In Thursday’s preliminary session at the 2018 USA Swimming National Championships, 22 swimmers went under 2 minutes in the 200 free (albeit only one of them, Claire Tuggle, who is a junior). That’s almost a 50% jump from the number (15) who were sub-2 minutes in prelims at last year’s meet.

In Thursday afternoon’s time trials, the number grew by one, making 23 swimmers in total on the day who were under the mark. There, 19-year old Arizona State swimmer Erica Laning swam a 1:59.96 to join that group. The time is just short of her personal best of 1:59.82, done in 2016 while in high school; she didn’t have a Nationals qualifying time in the qualifying period in the event.

