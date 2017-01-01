Arizona State Picks Up Win Over Nothern Arizona In Final 2016 Meet

Meet Stats

Hosted by Arizona State

December 16, 2016

Score Arizona State 172, Northern Arizona 114



Courtesy of Arizona State Athletics

Touching first in all but one event, the Sun Devil women’s swim and dive teams sailed to a 172-114 win vs. Northern Arizona in their final meet of 2016.

Two Sun Devils set new program season highs in the 100 fly ( Kat Simonovic – 55.72) and the 200 fly ( Chloe Isleta – 2:02.29).

The ASU “A” and “B” relay teams went 1-2 in both the 200 medley to start the meet and the 200 free to cap the afternoon.

Among individual events, Chloe Isleta led touching first in three (200 fly, 200 back, 200 IM), while Kendall Dawson won both distance events (500, 1000 free).

Captains Kat Simonovic (200 free, 100 fly) and Alysha Bush (50 free, 100 free) also won multiple events on the day.

In the 200 IM, Isleta and Marlies Ross finished 1-2, over 10 seconds faster than the remaining competitors.

ASU takes a break from competition until 2017 when the women open the year against their first Pac-12 foe in Oregon State on Jan. 7 at 12 noon.

The next men’s and women’s combined meets take place on back-to-back days, Jan. 20 vs. Stanford and Jan. 21 vs. Cal, the second of which will serve as the teams’ Senior Day.