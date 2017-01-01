Cal Swims To Victory Over San Jose State 178-113

Meet Stats

December 21, 2016

Score Cal 178, San Jose State 113



San Jose State University junior Cari Reiswig’s victories in the 1- and 3-meter diving events highlighted the Spartans’ 178-113 loss to the University of California in a non-conference dual meet at the Spieker Aquatics Center.

Reiswig posted a 320.55 winning score in the 3-meter event to qualify for the 2017 NCAA Zone Championships meet in March. She now has posted qualifying scores in the 1-meter and 3-meter events in back-to-back meets. Reiswig won the 1-meter event scoring 286.50.

“Cari who had a tremendous performance on one meter and three meter (events),” said San Jose State women’s swimming and diving head coach Sage Hopkins.

Cal (3-1), ranked second nationally, won 13 of the 16 contested events.

Junior Colleen Humel was San Jose State’s other winner. She was first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.52. Humel also finished second in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.92.

“I’m very happy with today’s results. We had a very tough competition. This (Cal) is a program that has won four out of eight of the last national championships and it was a great opportunity to compete against one of the best programs in the world. Overall, I’m very happy with the way we performed,” added the Spartans’ head coach.

Taylor Solorio in the 100 free, Allyson Fellows in the 500 free, Jenner Johnson in the 200 breast Brenna Bushey in the 100 fly and Jenna Lloyd in the 200 individual medley also finished second in their respective events.

San Jose State (2-1) returns to action Saturday, December 31 at CSU Bakersfield in a dual meet starting at 11:00 a.m.

San Jose State University women’s swimming and diving

San Jose State vs. #2-California

Spieker Aquatics Complex, Berkeley, Calif.

200 medley relay – 1, California `A’, 1:42.42. 3, San Jose State `A’ (Colleen Humel, Jenner Johnson, Brenna Bushey, Gabby Heng), 1:46.31. 6, San Jose State `B’ (Lisa Ellis, Jenna Lloyd, Kimberlee Giggey, Antoinette Loya), 1:52.22.

100 individual medley – 1, Abbey Weitzeil, California, 55.94. San Jose State Finishers – 4, Taylor Solorio, 1:00.05. 5, Kate Hanf, 1:01.18. 6, Violani Auva’a, 1:01.36.

200 free – 1, Anina Lund, California, 1:53.93. San Jose State Finishers – 6, Kendal Guy, 2:00.12. 7, Allyson Fellows, 2:01.24. 8, Gillian Logan, X2:03.65.

100 back – 1, Colleen Humel, San Jose State, 56.52. Other San Jose State Finishers – 6, Lisa Ellis, 1:00.94. 7, Erin Wayman, 1:02.13.

100 breast – 1, Kathleen Baker, California, 1:03.22. San Jose State Finishers – 3, Jenner Johnson, 1:06.21. 5, Jenna Lloyd, 1:06.52. 6, Claire Hultin, 1:18.01.

200 butterfly – 1, Katie McLaughlin, California, 1:59.83. San Jose State Finishers – 4, Jamie Dodd, 2:13.36. 5, Jacqueline Nisson, 2:22.63.

50 free – 1, Amy Bilquist, California, 22.88. San Jose State Finishers- 4, Brittany Heng, 24.40. 6, Gabby Heng, 24.61. 7, Antoinette Loya, 24.63. 8, Kimberlee Giggey, X24.78.

100 free – 1, Celina Li, California, 51.68. 2, Taylor Solorio, San Jose State, 52.41. More San Jose State Finishers – 3, Gabby Heng, 53.86. 4, Antoinette Loya, 54.15. Kate Hanf, x54.74. Maleah Schmidt, x58.44.

200 back – 1, Amy Bilquist, California, 1:59.67. 2, Colleen Humel, San Jose State, 2:02.92. San Jose State Finishers – 3, Erin Wayman, 2:11.89. 4, Lisa Ellis, 2:12.14.

200 breast – 1, Celina Li, California, 2:18.91. 2, Jenner Johnson, San Jose State, 2:23.22. Other San Jose State Finisher – 3, Jenna Lloyd, 2:24.78.

500 free – 1, Kristen Vredeveld, California, 5:01.53. 2, Allyson Fellows, San Jose State, 5:14.00. More San Jose State Finishers – 3, Jamie Dodd, 5:17.09. 4, Katie McIntee, 5:20.22. 5, Gillian Logan, x5:23.05.

100 butterfly – 1, Noemic Thomas, California, 53.66. 2, Brenna Bushey, San Jose State, 57.17. More San Jose State Finishers- 3, Violani Auva’a, 57.74. 4, Taylor Solorio, 59.34. 5, Kimberlee Giggey, x1:04.06. Tori Fountain, x1:02.37. Jacqueline Nisson, x1:03.23. Claire Hultin, x1:11.66.

200 individual medley – 1, Katie McLaughlin, California, 2:03.89. 2, Jenna Lloyd, San Jose State, 2:10.83. More San Jose State Finishers- 3, Kate Hanf, 2:13.38. 4, Jamie Dodd, 2:15.86. 5, Gillian Logan, x2:19.88.

1 meter diving – 1, Cari Reiswig, San Jose State, 286.50. More San Jose State Finishers – 3, Kylie Fonseca, 239.03. 4, Natasha Sondeno, 228.75. 5, Megan Au, x228.00. 6, Eri Tamada, x224.25.

3 meter diving -1, Cari Reiswing, San Jose State, 320.55. More San Jose State Finishers- 3, Natasha Sondeno, 266.78. 5, Kylie Fonseca, 251.10. 7, Megan Au, x220.13. 8, Eri Tamada, x194.40.

200 free relay – 1, California `B’, 1:34.02. 2, San Jose State `A’ (Taylor Solorio, Colleen Humel, Antoinette Loya, Brittany Heng), 1:37.38. Other San Jose State Finishers – 3, San Jose State `B’ (Kimberlee Giggey, Gabby Heng, Violani Auva’a, Lisa Ellis), 1:41.22. 4, San Jose State `C ` (Katie McIntee, Victoria Fountain, Erin Wayman, Jenner Johnson), x1:42.04.

Dual meet records:

San Jose State — 2-1.

California — 3-1.