arena Unveils the New POWERSKIN Primo: The World’s First Tensoelastic Racing Suit

Portland, Ore., February 8, 2024 – arena, the global Italian-based swimwear company synonymous with manufacturing premium competitive and fitness swimwear, goggles, swim caps and equipment, introduces the POWERSKIN Primo race suit, marking a new era in elite technical swim for men and women’s competitive swimming.

Primo, which means “First” in Italian, is not just a racing suit, it is the world’s first tensoelastic racing suit that arena engineers like to call Hyperforce™️, a material meticulously crafted by arena engineers to redefine the industry. Hyperforce™️ boasts an extraordinary blend of compression and flexibility, elevating performance while ensuring added comfort.

Crafted through Italian craftsmanship and German engineering, the POWERSKIN Primo racing suit integrates advanced textile technology and innovation, culminating in a product that reflects over 50 years of arena’s commitment to excellence. After an intensive four-year development process, 18 months of rigorous testing, and input from nearly 600 athletes worldwide, POWERSKIN Primo emerges as the pinnacle of swimwear design.

“In the Primo, we’ve been able to achieve the same level of compression that elite swimmers want, but still keeping some elasticity in reserve for extra comfort and durability,” said Mark Pinger, U.S. General Manager, arena.

2023 World Champion in the 4X100 relay Gretchen Walsh said, “I usually wear the Core FX and the carbon Glide, but this suit is the best of both worlds. The Primo is much easier to get on, yet I still have the compression feel that I need.”

“It’s comfortable – I don’t feel the compression until the moment I enter the water, which is what I want from a swimsuit,” said Nicolò Martinenghi, 2022 World Champion in the 100 meters breaststroke. “It remains stable everywhere, even during the breaststroke kick.”

Key Features of POWERSKIN Primo:

Hyperforce™️ Fabric – The POWERSKIN Primo introduces Hyperforce™️ fabric, a tensoelastic material that offers over 100% higher compression levels than previous models, coupled with extraordinary elasticity for unrestricted performance.

The POWERSKIN Primo introduces Hyperforce™️ fabric, a tensoelastic material that offers over 100% higher compression levels than previous models, coupled with extraordinary elasticity for unrestricted performance. Elimination of Compromise – Unlike previous suits that required athletes to choose between compression and flexibility, POWERSKIN Primo eliminates compromise, allowing both characteristics to coexist in a single racing suit.

Unlike previous suits that required athletes to choose between compression and flexibility, POWERSKIN Primo eliminates compromise, allowing both characteristics to coexist in a single racing suit. Optimal Hydrodynamic Position – The suit’s structure promotes an optimal hydrodynamic position, with double-taped power bands providing support and lift to the legs and hips for maximum reduction in form drag.

The suit’s structure promotes an optimal hydrodynamic position, with double-taped power bands providing support and lift to the legs and hips for maximum reduction in form drag. Quick and Easy to Put On – Contrasting from other elite racing suits, POWERSKIN Primo is designed for quick and easy wear, streamlining athletes’ race-day routines and allowing more time for preparation.

Contrasting from other elite racing suits, POWERSKIN Primo is designed for quick and easy wear, streamlining athletes’ race-day routines and allowing more time for preparation. Custom Fit – The women’s suit is available in Long Torso sizes for a near-custom fit, while the men’s design features a longer cut for enhanced coverage and custom waist height adjustment.

The women’s suit is available in Long Torso sizes for a near-custom fit, while the men’s design features a longer cut for enhanced coverage and custom waist height adjustment. Elegant Design – POWERSKIN Primo comes in an elegant colorway of timeless black and teal details, and a bold emerald boa colorway. It will be available starting in April 2024.

A unique limited edition, featuring a design inspired by athletes participating in the esteemed 2024 summer event, will be available in June.

“The design inspiration for the suit came from our athletes who likely will be competing in the most anticipated sporting event this summer,” said Pinger. “We believe that the technologies in the POWERSKIN Primo racing suit will help them perform at their best – and we can’t wait to cheer them on.”

WOMEN’S POWERSKIN PRIMO SL OPEN BACK (OB) and POWERSKIN PRIMO SL CLOSE BACK (CB)

Availability: February 8, 2024, at select arena retailers as well as at https://www.arenasport.com/en_us/

MSRP: $650.00

MEN’S POWERSKIN PRIMO JAMMER

Availability: February 8, 2024, at select arena retailers as well as at https://www.arenasport.com/en_us/

MSRP: $450.00

About arena

Since 1973, arena has revolutionized the world of water sports through intense collaboration with world-class athletes and the development of cutting-edge competition swimsuits. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through the continuous development of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who choose arena. From racing in the swimming lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.

