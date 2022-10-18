Aquasphere & World Champion Penny Oleksiak Launch New ‘Lightning Wave’ Collection

Courtesy of Aquasphere, a SwimSwam partner.

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France (October 18, 2022) — Aquasphere, the premier swimming brand, is partnering with seven-time Olympic medalist and World Champion swimmer Penny Oleksiak to launch its newest capsule collection. The “Lightning Wave” collection features this season’s new Focus snorkel, the latest XCEED goggle and new swimwear patterns.

“I was inspired to use the contrasting colors of blue and yellow for the new collection because they are on opposite sides of the color spectrum and the different wavelengths create an energy like lightning,” said Oleksiak. “It was an incredible experience to work alongside the Aquasphere team to create the ‘Lightning Wave’ collection. I hope everyone likes it as much as I do!” Oleksiak joined the global Team Aquasphere earlier this year and is a flagship athlete for the brand, utilizing Aquasphere’s full range of industry-leading products during training and competition.

The curated collection is a collaboration between Oleksiak and Aquasphere, offering swimmers a variety of hand-picked products in colorful new designs including Aquasphere’s go-to racing goggle for competitive swimmers, the XCEED, which is now available in neon yellow titanium mirrored lenses and navy straps. New swimwear designs are also available for men and women in select markets, featuring wavy yellow and blue patterns and crafted with sustainable fabric to provide long-lasting comfort.

New this season and available exclusively as part of the “Lightning Wave” collection, the neon yellow and navy-blue Focus Snorkel is adjustable, lightweight and includes a hydrodynamic tube to reduce drag and ease breathing. Featuring a unique low-profile design and soft silicone mouthpiece for maximum comfort and durability, the Focus snorkel allows swimmers to focus solely on technique and proper body position by eliminating breathing motion.

“The ‘Lightning Wave’ collection is designed to help swimmers stand out on the blocks with new waves of color across a variety of popular Aquasphere products,” said Océane Fric, Product Manager at Aquasphere. “Our team enjoyed working directly with Penny to create this collection. She has an eye for design and a unique perspective on the kinds of products that swimmers need and love.”

The new collection is available now in select markets and will be available in North America in early November.

Refined by almost 30 years of research, Aquasphere is well-known for its expertly crafted, high-quality swim goggles thanks to its in-house R&D department and manufacturing entity in Italy. Driven by a commitment to develop the most innovative and best quality swim products on the market, the brand is embracing a bold new approach that builds upon its strong presence in open water swimming and triathlon to the pool with competitive swimming.

About Aquasphere

Established in Genoa, Italy in 1998, Aquasphere is a premium swimming brand representing unparalleled design, development and manufacturing expertise. Inspired by extensive experience in the scuba diving industry, the brand was launched after Italian engineers, P. Ferraro and G. Beltrani, created the first curved lens with no visibility distortion: The Seal swim mask. From this creative ingenuity, Aquasphere quickly became the swim eyewear expert. Through our in-house R&D Department and manufacturing facilities in Italy, we design and craft high quality swim goggles that combine performance, reliability, and comfort. Sharpened over more than 30 years of research, our craftsmanship is based on advanced patented technologies, high-quality materials and driven by our swimming community. Whatever the playground, we celebrate and empower everyone in their pursuit of achievement and encourage swimmers everywhere to “be limitless”. For more information, visit www.aquasphereswim.com.

