Reid Mikuta, Kensey McMahon Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Reid Mikuta, Auburn

Auburn’s Reid Mikuta, a junior from Greensboro, N.C., was integral in Auburn’s wins at the USC Invite. Mikuta posted the fastest time in the nation to win the 100 breaststroke (51.41), just .01 off an NCAA A-cut time. He was also a part of the winning 200 medley relay (1:24.54) and 400 medley relay (3:07.26), and placed second in the 200 breaststroke (1:54.74).

Men’s Diver of the Week:

Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie, a junior from Victoria, British Columbia, swept the springboards with a pair of career-best performances during the Vols’ meet against No. 4 NC State. Hattie won the 1-meter with a nation-leading 404.55 score and posted the top mark on 3-meter at 424.65, the second-best score in the country and best in the SEC this season.

Men’s Freshman of the Week:

Kalle Makinen, Auburn

Auburn’s Kalle Makinen, a freshman from Espoo, Finland, anchored the winning 200 medley relay (1:24.54) and 400 medley relay (3:07.26). After a second-place swim in the 50 free (19.71), Makinen outswam the field in the 100 free (43.48 ) to earn his first individual win for the Orange and Blue.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week:

Kensey McMahon, Alabama

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon, a graduate student from Jacksonville, Fla., collected a sweep of the distance events in the win over South Carolina. In the Tide’s home opener, McMahon touched the wall first in the 500 free with a time of 4:50.81 and in the 1000 free with a time of 9:47.89. She also placed third in the 200 fly with a time of 2:01.33, less than third of a second out of first place.

Women’s Diver of the Week:

Helle Tuxen, LSU

LSU’s Helle Tuxen, a junior from Stavanger, Norway, won both springboard events in a tri-team meet with Denver and Air Force. Tuxen placed first on the 1-meter with a personal-best score of 322.15. She also recorded a score of 341.25 on the 3-meter. Her score on the 1-meter ranks seventh in program history.

Women’s Freshman of the Week:

Casey Cullen, Auburn

Auburn’s Casey Cullen, a freshman from Bryn Mawr, Pa., helped the Tigers pick up two wins at the USC Invite. Cullen was runner-up in the 200 fly with her NCAA B-cut time of 1:58.89. She also posted a 4:53.05 in the 500 free and a 4:25.45 in the 400 IM.