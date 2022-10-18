Ilya Kharun Clocks PB 1:36.96 200 Free to Close out Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite

2022 SANDPIPERS PUMPKIN INVITE

October 14-16

Pavilion Center Pool Las Vegas, Nevada

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite”

The Sandpipers of Nevada stars closed out to action at the 2022 Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite on Sunday. One of the top swims of the day came at the hands of 17-year-old Ilya Kharun, who roared to victory in the boys 200 free with a 1:36.96. The swim marked a personal best for Kharun, taking 1.68 seconds off his previous best of 1:38.64, which he had swum at the 2021 Winter Juniors West meet this past December. Kharun was out fast, splitting 21.95 on the opening 50. He came back to earth a little bit after that, splitting 24.70, 25.45, and 24.86 respectively on the remaining 50s.

Kharun also swam a personal best en route to winning the boys 100 IM on Sunday, speeding to a 48.80. That was also a lifetime best for Kharun, coming in nearly two seconds faster than his previous best, which was set at this meet last year (50.70).

Kharun won the boys 200 fly in 1:43.68, which while still a great swim for October, was off his personal best of 1:42.39, which he established at Winter Juniors West last December. He also won the boys 50 free in 20.30, touching just a tick off his best time of 20.16.

17-year-old Macky Hodges, a USC recruit who recently joined the Sandpipers of Nevada, was on a tear all weekend, posting a handful of lifetime bests. On Sunday, she had arguably her best day of the meet, kicking things off with a 4:21.39 to win the girls 400 IM. According to USA Swimming’s database, it was only the third time Hodges officially raced the 400 IM in her career, but nonetheless, her swim Sunday marked a lifetime best by nearly 26 seconds. Her previous best of 4:47.05 was swum in September of 2019, when Hodges was 14. She was fantastic on the fly and free legs, splitting 58.12 and 57.73 respectively.

Hodges then went on to take second in the girls 200 fly, swimming a 2:00.94. Coincidentally, that also appears to be the third time Hodges swam the 200 fly in her career, again marking a massive personal best. Her previous best sat at 2:17.66, which was also from 201 when she was 14.

Taking third in the girls 100 breast, Hodges swam another personal best, touching in 1:07.69. It was a personal best by over five seconds, and a very well-swum race, as Hodges went out in 32.10 then came home in 35.59. She also posted a huge lifetime best in the girls 100 IM, finishing third in 57.15.

World Champs gold medalist Bella Sims, 17, won all four of her races on Sunday, though she was off her personal bests in all four races. She started out with a 22.98 to win the girls 50 free, finishing just off her lifetime best of 22.74, which was set at Winter Juniors West this past December.

Sims then went on to post a sizzling 1:54.84 to win the girls 200 fly by a huge margin. That time comes in a little less than a second off the 1:53.91 she swam at Winter Juniors West last December. She was phenomenal on the first half of the race, splitting 25.63 on the first 50 and 28.74 on the second, for a 54.37 on the opening 100. She was able to tack on a 29.89 on the third 50, but then came home in 30.58, for a 1:00.47 on the second 100.

Sims also dominated the girls 200 free, speeding to a 1:45.14. The swim comes in quite a bit off her personal best of 1:42.92, which was also swum at Winter Juniors West last December. She got off to a good start again, splitting 50.92 on the first 100, but she then fell off that pace a bit, splitting 27.22 and 27.00 on the final two 50s, for a 54.22 coming home.

Sims then capped off her meet with a 55.00 to win the girls 100 IM, touching just off the 54.72 she swam at this meet last year.

World Champs silver medalist Katie Grimes won one event and took second in her other two events on Sunday. The 16-year-old opened up with a 1:05.37 to win the girls 100 breast, going out in 31.28 and coming home in 34.09. The swim came in half a second off Grimes’ personal best of 1:04.86, which was swum at this meet last year.

Grimes then went on to take second in the girls 200 free, finishing behind Sims. She swam a 1:47.25, coming in 2.82 seconds off her personal best of 1:44.43, which she swam at Winter Juniors West last December. Grimes swam a more tightly split race than Sims, however, going out in 52.65 on the first 100, then coming home in 54.60. Her last three 50 splits were 27.12, 27.32, and 27.28 respectively, marking some great consistency.

Grimes also finished second behind Sims in the girls 100 IM, clocking a 56.68. Her personal best in the event stands at 55.51, which she swam at this meet last year.

15-year-old Claire Weinstein, a World Champs gold medalist, only swam two events on Sunday. She swam the girls 100 breast, where Weinstein finished second behind Grimes. She posted a 1:05.84, coming in just off her lifetime best of 1:05.41, which she swam in March of 2021, when she was still competing for Westchester Aquatic Club.

Weinstein then went on to swim a 59.97 in the girls 100 IM, finishing fifth. She swam a 59.19 at this meet last year, which stands as her personal best.