Aquasphere Welcomes World Medalist Swimmer Shaine Casas to the Team

Aquasphere, the premier swimming brand, today announced 11-time World Medalist swimmer Shaine Casas is joining Team Aquasphere as a member of its Elite Athlete Roster. As part of the new collaboration, Casas will endorse Aquasphere’s industry-leading line of competitive swimming eyewear.

11 time world championship medalist and 3 time NCAA Champion, Casas will utilize the high performance XCEED goggle for training and racing and will also provide his unique perspective and insight to assist in the development of future eyewear innovations by Aquasphere. Casas is the first US competitive swimmer to join Aquasphere’s team of world class athletes which currently includes Penny Oleksiak, Madi Wilson, Maxime Grousset and Ben Proud.

“I’m thrilled to share the news that I’m officially joining #TeamAquasphere as their first swimming athlete for the US. Aquasphere top-notch tech, and game-changing eyewear totally match up with my future goals. Can’t wait to see what we’re gonna achieve together!” Shaine Casas.

Refined by almost 30 years of research, Aquasphere is well-known for its expertly crafted, high-quality swim goggles thanks to its in-house R&D department and manufacturing entity in Italy. Driven by a commitment to develop the most innovative and best quality swim products on the market, Aquasphere is embracing a bold new approach that builds upon its strong presence in open water swimming and triathlon to the pool with competitive swimming. ”According to Jess Fitzsimon, VP Global Marketing, Brands and Categories at Aqualung Group, Shaine is an exceptional athlete who embodies Aquasphere’s limitless mindset. We are thrilled to have him join our team! We look forward to supporting and following Shaine’s career as he competes at the highest level of the sport, motivating swimmers of all levels to conquer their own personal goals.’

About Aquasphere

Established in Genoa, Italy in 1998, Aquasphere is a premium swimming brand representing unparalleled design, development and manufacturing expertise. Inspired by extensive experience in the scuba diving industry, the brand was launched after Italian engineers, P. Ferraro and G. Beltrani, created the first curved lens with no visibility distortion: The Seal swim mask. From this creative ingenuity, Aquasphere quickly became the swim eyewear expert. Through our in-house R&D Department and manufacturing facilities in Italy, we design and craft high quality swim goggles that combine performance, reliability, and comfort. Sharpened over more than 30 years of research, our craftsmanship is based on advanced patented technologies, high-quality materials and driven by our swimming community. Whatever the playground, we celebrate and empower everyone in their pursuit of achievement and encourage swimmers everywhere to “be limitless”. For more information, visit www.aquasphereswim.com.

