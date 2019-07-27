Andrei Minakov Clips Own Russian Record in 100 Fly In Silver Medal Effort

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

17-year-old Andrei Minakov broke the Russian record in the 100 fly for the second time in two days, shaving another 0.11s off the national record he set in yesterday’s semi-finals as won the silver medal in the final of the men’s 100 fly with a time of 50.83.

While he finished well over a second behind gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, Minakov secured silver by a fairly comfortable 0.33s margin over veteran Chad le Clos of South Africa.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Finals Semis 23.50 23.58 27.33 27.36 50.832 50.94

Minakov split is swim fairly similarly to how he did in yesterday’s semi-final, going out just under a tenth of a second faster and bringing it home 0.03s faster.

Tonight’s swim moved Minakov up from 17th all-time to 13th all-time.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 FLY