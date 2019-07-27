Andrei Minakov Clips Own Russian Record in 100 Fly In Silver Medal Effort

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
17-year-old Andrei Minakov broke the Russian record in the 100 fly for the second time in two days, shaving another 0.11s off the national record he set in yesterday’s semi-finals as won the silver medal in the final of the men’s 100 fly with a time of 50.83.
While he finished well over a second behind gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, Minakov secured silver by a fairly comfortable 0.33s margin over veteran Chad le Clos of South Africa.
SPLIT COMPARISON
|Finals
|Semis
|23.50
|23.58
|27.33
|27.36
|50.832
|50.94
Minakov split is swim fairly similarly to how he did in yesterday’s semi-final, going out just under a tenth of a second faster and bringing it home 0.03s faster.
Tonight’s swim moved Minakov up from 17th all-time to 13th all-time.
ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 FLY
- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 49.50 – 2019
- Michael Phelps (USA), 49.82 – 2009
- Milorad Cavic (SRB), 49.95 – 2009
- Joseph Schooling (SGP), 50.39 – 2016
- Ian Crocker (USA), 50.40 – 2005
- Rafael Munoz (ESP), 50.41 – 2009
- Chad Le Clos (RSA), 50.56 – 2015
- Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.62 – 2017
- Piero Codia (ITA), 50.64 – 2018
- Albert Subirats (VEN), 50.65 – 2009
- James Guy (GBR), 50.67 – 2017
- Jason Dunford (KEN), 50.78 – 2009
- Andrei Minakov (RUS), 50.83 – 2019
- Andrew Lauterstein (AUS) / Mehdy Metella (FRA), 50.85 – 2009/2019
- –
- Laszlo Cseh (HUN), 50.86 – 2016
- Tyler McGill (USA), 50.90 – 2009
- Li Zhuhao (CHN), 50.96 – 2017
Leave a Reply