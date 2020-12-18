Anastasiya Shkurdai Takes BLR SCM 200 Back Record From 2:08.4 To 2:04.8

2020 BELARUSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 17-19, 2020

Brest, Belarus

SCM (25m)

After opening the meet with a pair of wins on Thursday, Belarus’ 17-year-old stud Anastasiya Shkurdai demolished the national record in the women’s 200 backstroke twice on Friday.

Shkurdai dropped a time of 2:05.99 in the heats, taking close to two and a half seconds off her Belarusian Record of 2:08.40 set at the 2017 European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen.

In the final, Shkurdai powered to a time of 2:04.80, putting her a total of 3.60 seconds under the record coming into the day.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Relative to her prelim swim, all of the difference came on the back half in tonight’s final, as Shkurdai actually negative-split the race 1:02.76/1:02.03.

Copenhagen, 2017 Brest, 2020 (Prelims) Brest, 2020 (Final) 30.16 29.48 30.03 32.43 (1:02.59) 32.56 (1:02.04) 32.73 (1:02.76) 33.00 (1:35.59) 32.30 (1:34.34) 31.40 (1:34.16) 32.81 (2:08.40) 31.65 (2:05.99) 30.63 (2:04.80)

While this swim was a massive drop in time, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as Shkurdai is the holder of the Belarusian National Record in the long course 100 back (59.08), and also holds the European Junior Record (and national record) in the 200 back (2:10.58).