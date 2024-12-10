An NCAA Division I Swimming Pool Is Named After the Family of Suspected UHC Shooter

Luigi Mangione, the man who has been charged in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week, is a descendent of the family that the Loyola University Maryland pool is named after.

Police believe that Mangione, 26, is the masked gunman who shot Thompson in broad daylight last week in Midtown Manhattan. He was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday after being recognized by an employee at a McDonald’s.

The pool at the NCAA Division I school Loyola University Maryland, open to both the varsity swim team and the general campus community, is named the Mangione Aquatic Center. The pool has played host to several high level championships, including the 2024 National Catholic Swimming and Diving Championship meet.

The aquatic center was given the family name thanks to a donation from Luigi’s grandparents. His grandfather Nick Sr. died in 2008 and his grandmother Mary died in 2023 and had 10 children and 37 grandchildren.

Several of Nick and Mary’s grandchildren were Division I collegiate athletes, including at least one who swam in college. The Mangione family has a long history of philanthropy in Baltimore, including more than $1 million in donations to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center where the high-risk obstetrics unit also bears the family name. The family has also made donations to the Kennedy Krieger Institute, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

The family posted a statement late Monday on social media, saying it could not comment on the news reports.

“We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved,” the family wrote. “We are devastated by this news.”