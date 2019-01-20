Alina Zmushka Breaks Belarusian Breaststroke Records at Belarus Open

2019 Belarus Short Course Open Championships

January 16th-19th, 2019

SCM (25m) pool

Brest, Belarus

Live Results

A pair of swimmers met Belarus’ qualifying standards for the 2019 European Short Course Swimming Championships this weekend in Brest. This week marked qualifying for the meet that will be held from December 4th-8th in Glasgow, Scotland.

21-year old Alina Zmushka broke her own Belarusian National Record in the 100 breaststroke, swimming 1:05.97 to win the event by more than 2 seconds. That broke her own record of 1:06.29, set just a month ago at the Salnikov Cup in Russia. She also won the 50 breaststroke, but her 30.52 in that race was .12 seconds short of her national record in that event, but also cracked the National Record in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:25.54. That cleared Inna Kapishina’s 2007 National Record of 2:26.25.

Other European Championship Qualifiers: