Alina Zmushka Breaks Belarusian Breaststroke Records at Belarus Open

2019 Belarus Short Course Open Championships
- January 16th-19th, 2019
- SCM (25m) pool
- Brest, Belarus
- Live Results
A pair of swimmers met Belarus’ qualifying standards for the 2019 European Short Course Swimming Championships this weekend in Brest. This week marked qualifying for the meet that will be held from December 4th-8th in Glasgow, Scotland.
21-year old Alina Zmushka broke her own Belarusian National Record in the 100 breaststroke, swimming 1:05.97 to win the event by more than 2 seconds. That broke her own record of 1:06.29, set just a month ago at the Salnikov Cup in Russia. She also won the 50 breaststroke, but her 30.52 in that race was .12 seconds short of her national record in that event, but also cracked the National Record in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:25.54. That cleared Inna Kapishina’s 2007 National Record of 2:26.25.
Other European Championship Qualifiers:
- Ilya Shymanovich won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 56.57. That’s within half-a-second of the 56.10 that he swam at the World Short Course Championships in December, where he earned silver in both the 50 and 100 breaststrokes.
- Evgeny Tsurkin was the first under the standard, swimming 52.98 in the 100 IM. That left him 7-tenths of a second short of Pavel Sankovich’s national record in the event, but snuck under the mandated 53.06 standard to book his ticket to Glasgow.
- Victor Staselovich joined him in qualifying for Glasgow with a 23.58 in the 50 backstroke on a medley relay leadoff. The qualifying standard for that event was 23.59, so he snuck under by .01 seconds – after just-missing the standard in the individual event, which he still won in 23.63.
- Anastasia Shkurdai won the women’s 200 IM in 2:12.18, which undercut the qualifying standard of 2:12.40. She swept the IM races. She was a silver medalist in the 50 fly and bronze medalist in the 100 fly at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.
