10-Year-Old Kayla Han Breaks Claire Tuggle’s 500 FR NAG With 5:13.45

2019 CA MVN Sr Qualifier

January 18-20th

Mission Viejo, CA

Short Course Yards

Results can be found on MeetMobile

10-year-old Kayla Han of Brea Aquatics, an honorable mention in our 2018 Swammy Awards for 10 & under of the year, swam a blistering 5:13.45 in the girls 500 at the 2019 CA MVN Sr Qualifier tonight. That time edges young standout Claire Tuggle‘s previous 10 & Under Girls National Age Group Record of 5:13.74. Here is the link to our post on Tuggle’s record from back in 2015. This is Han’s 2nd NAG in just over a month, as she broke the 200 IM record back in December with a 2:13.33. You can find that post here.

Here’s a comparison of Han’s splits from tonight and Tuggle’s from 2015:

Kayla Han Total Time Claire Tuggle Total Time 28.29 28.29 27.55 27.55 31.10 59.39 30.75 58.30 31.83 1:31.22 31.97 1:30.27 32.13 2:03.35 31.99 2:02.26 32.15 2:35.50 32.28 2:34.54 31.63 3:07.13 32.11 3:06.65 32.29 3:39.42 32.19 3:38.84 31.69 4:11.11 32.20 4:11.04 32.00 4:43.11 32.00 4:43.04 30.34 5:13.45 30.70 5:13.74

Noteably, Han was not ahead of Tuggle’s record-pace until the final 50. Although split-wise they swam very similar races, Han took the race out a little more conservatively, staying right at about 1 second slower than Tuggle through the first 250 yards. Han has also swum a 1:59.63 200 free and 28.85 50 fly so far at this meet. She will be competing in the 100 fly, 50 back, 100 free, and 50 breast on Sunday.

Here are her other lifetime bests as they stand on January 19th: