Alabama’s Robert Howard Tabbed as SEC Swimmer of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama senior Robert Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Swimmer of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Howard has started his senior season strong, as the nation’s top-ranked 50 freestyler after winning the event with a 19.77 against then top-10 Texas A&M last Saturday.

Howard led the then No.17-ranked Alabama squad to a decisive 162-136 upset win over the Aggies. He won both the 50 and 200 freestyles and anchored both the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

The Alexander City, Ala., native’s winning time in the 50 freestyle makes him the only SEC swimmer in the top seven nationally in that event. He is also the only SEC swimmer under 20 seconds in the 50 so far this season.

Howard is also ranked 11th nationally in the 200 freestyle and posted sub-19 second 50 freestyle relay splits anchoring both the 200 medley and freestyle relays against Texas A&M.

With Howard swimming anchor, the Tide’s 200 freestyle relay clocked a 1:18.31 against Texas A&M, the fastest time in the nation to date. He also swam the anchor leg on the 200 medley relay that went 1:28.22 against the Aggies, ranking them No. 1 in the SEC and No. 7 nationally.

Howard and his teammates return to action this Friday at Tennessee at 9 a.m. CT in the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.