Texas A&M’s Casas, Thornton Tabbed for SEC Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Texas A&M Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– Two members of the No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team earned weekly awards from the Southeastern Conference Tuesday. Shaine Casas was named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week and Sam Thornton earned SEC Men’s Diver of the Week.

Thornton, a team captain, won both springboard events at No. 17 Alabama, the 1-meter dive and the 3-meter dive. He posted a season-best 393.60 in the 1-meter, and a score of 398.33 in the 3-meter.

Casas won the 200 backstroke and posted the best time among SEC freshmen and second-best time nationally among freshmen with a 1:46.45 in the dual meet against No. 17 Alabama. He also finished second in the 100 backstroke with a 48.79, the second-best time among SEC freshmen this year. He was a part of two Texas A&M relays that landed podium finishes—the 200 freestyle, which finished 2nd (1:20.53) and the 400 medley relay (1:29.79), which finished third.

The Aggies return to the pool Friday, November 2 at No. 1 Texas, starting at 6 p.m. at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.