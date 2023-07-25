Alabama’s Gavrilo Blijden Named Head Diving Coach At UNCW

Courtesy: UNCW Athletics

WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW head swimming and diving coach Bobby Guntoro has announced the addition of Gavrilo Blijden as diving coach for the Seahawks for the 2023-24 season.

“I am very excited to welcome Gavrilo Blijden to the Seahawk family as our new head diving coach,” said Guntoro. “We took our time during the search and he is the right fit. His warm personality, enthusiastic, and driven mentality will bring an immediate impact to our program.”

Blijden comes to the Seahawks following three seasons on the staff at Alabama, where he served as an assistant under the direction of former UNCW diving coach Beau Bunn during the 2022-23 season. He joined the UA staff as a volunteer (2020-21) and served as the interim diving coach his second season (2021-22) and moved into a graduate assistant role that same season.

While with the Crimson Tide, Blijden helped Kevin Li to All-America honors on the 1-meter board and Mohamed Farouk to an NCAA Championship appearance. Tanesha Lucoe earned silver medal honors on the platform at the SEC Championships.

As a student-athlete, Blijden attended East Carolina and helped the Pirates to the 2020 American Athletic Conference championship. The Willemstad, Curacao, native earned the program’s Coaches Award as a senior and served as team captain. He also earned CSCAA Scholar All-America honors during his career.

Blijden started his collegiate career at Indian River State College, leading team to back-to-back NJCAA titles in 2017 and 2018. Blijden won the 2018 NJCAA 3-meter championship off the 3-meter board. He was also named the NJCAA Diver of the Year in 2018 and served as team captain that same year.

After earning his associated degree in biology from Indiana River State in 2018, Blijden earned his bachelor’s degree in health promotion and education in 2020 from East Carolina and a master’s degree in public health in 2023 from Alabama.