World Aquatics To Include Transgender Swimmers In Trial of “Open” Category

World Aquatics will include transgender swimmers in its trial run of implementing an “open” category in competition, the global governing body said Tuesday.

During World Aquatics’ General Congress in Fukuoka, President Husain Al-Musallam said the first event with an open category would take place in the future but didn’t provide additional details.

“This is a very complex topic,” Al-Musallam said. “But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon.

“Our sport must be open to everybody,” he said.

At the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, the governing body voted to ban transgender women from competing in women’s categories if they had undergone any part of the male puberty process (transitioned after the age of 12). World Aquatics also first announced its intention of creating an “open” category at last year’s General Congress.

The topic has been divisive in the world of sport, and specifically swimming, over the past 20-plus months, following the performance of Lia Thomas in the NCAA during the 2021-22 season.

Thomas, a transgender woman, won the 500 freestyle at the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships.

Under World Aquatics rules announced last year, Thomas would be ineligible to compete in the women’s category of World Aquatics events since she didn’t begin transitioning until 2019, well into her collegiate career.

“It was very important that we protected fair competition for our female athletes,” Al-Musallam added. “But you have heard me say many times there should be no discrimination. Nobody should be excluded from our competitions.”

World Aquatics also announced that it has moved into the final stages of finalizing the relocation of its headquarters to Budapest and that Al-Musallam was elected to a new eight-year term during the General Congress on Tuesday.

dddddddd
16 seconds ago

would nonbinary athletes also be in here

This Guy
3 minutes ago

Seems like a reasonable solution.
Moving on

Not-so-Silent Observer
9 minutes ago

Impressed with the progress, but has there been any thought put into suit regulations?

Isn’t it part of the current suit regulations that any worn in the open category are not allowed to be above the belly button or below the knees.

If that is the case, what about trans women?

Moving Mark
12 minutes ago

This is awful. Please do not let this happen

Swammer
Reply to  Moving Mark
6 minutes ago

So what will make you happy then? Clearly “fairness” is not what you’re after? Just hatred of a certain group of people?

Not-so-Silent Observer
Reply to  Moving Mark
5 minutes ago

Don’t let what? Trans athletes compete? Or be forced to only compete in the open category?

Thirteenthwind
24 minutes ago

Clarification: if a kid gets on puberty blockers before the age of 13, does that mean they are exempt from having to compete in the open class?

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Thirteenthwind
21 minutes ago

The rule also allows based on “Tanner Stages of Development” level 2, but in essence, yes, as we understand, the current policy would be that if they start their transition early enough, they would not be required to compete in the open class.

But I presume the rules surrounding the open class will be fine-tuned after they’ve had some open class racing.

