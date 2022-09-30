Alabama Swimming & Diving Opens 2022-23 Season Friday

Courtesy: Alabama Athletics
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama swimming and diving squads take to the road to open their respective 2022-23 seasons on Friday, with the women traveling to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on Arkansas, while the men are set to take on Delta State in Cleveland, Miss.
The Alabama women, who finished a program-best fourth at the 2022 NCAA Championships, will face off against the Razorbacks in the Arkansas Natatorium starting at 3 p.m. CT. The Tide last faced Arkansas, which does not field a men’s team, during the regular season in 2014, with Alabama coming out on top 149-113 in Tuscaloosa. The UA women opened last season with a 217-78 win over Delta State in Tuscaloosa.
The Crimson Tide men, who finished 14th in the nation last season, will open the season against the Statesmen for the second year in a row and 10th time in the past 11 seasons. The meet will be held in the Mayers Aquatic Center, getting underway at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Tide men downed DSU 223-72 in Tuscaloosa to open last season.
Opening The Season
- Alabama’s men get things rolling on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT at Delta State
- The Crimson Tide women follow 30 minutes later, at Arkansas with the first event getting underway at 3 p.m. CT
- The men are traveling 24 to Delta State with nine newcomers – Drayden Bell, Michael Deans, Peter Edin, John Hayes, Victor Johansson, Tanner Jones, Tim Korstanje, Gavin Lindley and Connor Little – slated to make their Crimson Tide debuts
- Alabama is sending 24 to take on Arkansas in the women’s season and Southeastern Conference opener, including eight who set to make their crimson and white debuts – Lockett Bowley, Mackenzie Brandt, Kylee Grafmiller, Emily Jones, Ryleigh Rodgers, Charlotte Rosendale, Alexandra Warshaw and Stella Grace Watts
The 2022-23 Crimson Tide
- This year’s men’s team rolls into the season with 31 on its roster, including eight freshmen, two transfers and 21 returners
- The men boast five All-Americans among their 21 returners, including Kaique Alves, Charlie Hawke, Derek Maas, Jake Marcum and Matt Menke
- The UA men are coming off their eighth top-15 national ranking in a row following last years 14th place NCAA Championships finish
- The 2022-23 UA women’s roster totals 36 swimmers and divers, including 11 freshmen and 25 returners
- The UA women return all its points from last years program-best fourth-place NCAA Championships finish, which came on the heels of its 2021 fifth-place finish
- Among its 25 returners, the UA women feature three NCAA Champions and 10 All-Americans, including NCAA Champions and All-Americans Kalia Antoniou, Cora Dupre and Morgan Scott, Olympic and World Championships medalist and All-American Rhyan White and All-Americans Gracie Felner, Mela Delmenico, Kensey McMahon, Diana Petkova, Kailyn Winter and Avery Wiseman
Up Next
- After the Alabama men and women open their season at different road locations, they will come together on Oct. 15 to take on South Carolina in Tuscaloosa
- The meet will get underway at 10 a.m. at the Alabama Aquatic Center
Follow Alabama swimming and diving on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at AlabamaSwimDive.