Akron Women & Cleveland State Men Lead Magnus Cup Through Day One

2023 Magnus Cup

November 15-18, 2023

Cleveland, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Results (Day 1)

The Akron women and the Cleveland State men put on a show during the first finals session of the 2023 Magnus Cup. Both teams ended the first session with a near 200-point lead over the rest of the field.

Women’s Recap

Akron opened the night by winning the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:30.86. The quartet consisted of Rebecca Reid (23.22), Weronika Gorecka (22.70), Maddy Gatrall (22.68), and Abby Daniel (22.26). This was a promising November swim for Akron, as they were just over a second shy of what they went to win the 2023 Mid-American Conference Championships last February (1:29.83).

Florida Gulf Coast University took 2nd place as Jasmin Kroll led off in 22.82, Libby Russum split 22.72 on the second leg, Mia Burke posted a 22.88 on the third leg, and Liv Hettinger anchored the Eagles home in 23.26.

The University of Toledo touched 3rd in the 200 freestyle relay, with Janne Slegers (23.67), Leah Evans (23.13), Kennedy Lovell (23.06), and Leah Gentry-Tuney (23.11) combining for a time of 1:32.97.

Maria Erokhina of Northern Colorado won the 50 breaststroke in 28.44. Leah Gentry-Tuney of Toledo took 2nd in 28.52, and Alaina Pitton rounded out the top three in 28.66.

Jasmin Kroll of FGCU led the field in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:50.64. Kroll, who has never contested the event before, took the win by over two seconds. Kyra Rabess, a freshman for Northern Colorado, secured 2nd place with a time of 4:53.03. This was a massive best time for Rabess, who took down her previous best time of 4:58.66 from December of 2022. Elle Couture of Akron took 3rd in 4:55.51, just over a second shy of her best time from a month ago.

Rebecca Reid of Akron took the 200 IM in a time of 2:00.36. Reid, a redshirt junior, faced a tough battle from teammate Abby Daniel throughout the entirety of the race. Daniel clocked a 2:00.99 for 2nd place, a bit shy of her 1:56.26 best time from the 2023 Mid-American Conference Championships. Katelyn Bergin of Northern Colorado took 3rd in 2:01.76.

Just minutes after winning the 500 freestyle, Kroll returned to the pool to win the 50 freestyle in a time of 22.61. Kroll lowered her best time by 0.54 on the day, as she lowered her 23.15 previous best down to 22.76 in the prelims before her finals swim.

Akron ended the night strong with a decisive 1-2 finish in the 400 medley relay. Their ‘A’ team consisted of Maddy Gatrall (53.77), Sara Bozso (1:03.30), Abby Daniel (52.60), and Rebecca Reid (49.49) as they stopped the clock at 3:39.16. Akron ‘B’, which consisted of Weronika Gorecka (54.17), Madeline Dyer (1:02.07), Rachel Sabotin (53.40), and Aislinn Holder (51.49), posted a 3:41.13 for 2nd place.

Florida Gulf Coast ended the day with a 3rd place finish, as Alice Ulicka (57.18), Jenna Gwinn (1:02.51), Libby Russum (54.06), and Kroll (49.48) turned in a time of 3:43.23.

Team Scores Through Day 1

Akron – 470.5 points Florida Gulf Coast – 305 points Northern Colorado – 279 points Toledo – 234 points Tulane – 230 points Bowling Green – 200 points Xavier – 166.5 points Niagara – 100 points Cleveland State – 71 points IU of PA – 16 points Canisius – 15 points Gannon – 10 points

Men’s Recap

The Cleveland State men kicked off the night with a winning time of 1:20.77 to win the 200 freestyle relay. The winning team was comprised of Paddy Johnston (20.12), Dogukan Tombul (20.39), Josh Merchbaker (20.19), and Kenny Thomas (20.07). It was a great swim for November, as they were just short of the 1:20.23 they swam to take 3rd at the Horizon League Championships last February.

Niagara University took 2nd in 1:21.45, with Nathan Dragon (20.78), Levi Morgan (19.95), Jake Wede (20.51), and Reid Tichy (20.21) making up their relay.

Xavier University touched the wall 3rd, as CJ Sorensen (20.92) joined teammates Matt Adanin (20.32), Aiden Leamer (20.17), and Kyle Hudson (20.54) on the relay.

Sophomore Tyler Schultze of Cleveland took the 50 breaststroke in a time of 25.21, while Malachi Boyle of Gannon hit the touchpad 2nd with a 25.46. Jake Lauzonis of Niagara posted a 25.61 for 3rd.

Daniel Lyngaas of Cleveland and Luke Mikesell of IUP had a hard fought battle in the 500 freestyle. Separated by just 0.04 at the finish, Lyngaas touched in 4:28.79 compared to the finishing time of 4:28.83 posted by Mikesell. Luke Peterson of Xavier rounded out the top three with a 4:32.05.

Cleveland continued their strong night with a 1-2-3 finish in both the 200 IM and 50 freestyle. Junior Jackson Nester clocked a 1:47.86 personal best for the win, while teammates Tyler Schultze (1:49.37) and Reno James (1:51.23) touched 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

In the 50 freestyle, it was Paddy Johnston (20.16) taking the win with teammates Josh Merchbaker (20.44) and Kenny Thomas (20.52) following close behind.

Cleveland continued their winning trend with a definitive win in the 400 medley relay to end the night. Paddy Johnston (47.89), Tyler Schultze (54.91), Thomas Lundin (48.62), and Kenny Thomas (44.79) combined for a time of 3:16.21.

Xavier University, who placed 2nd in a time of 3:18.62, had a relay composed of Michael Benington (50.22), Ethan Saunders (55.97), Aiden Leamer (47.85), and Kyle Hudson (44.58).

Gannon University posted a time of 3:19.08 to take 3rd. Justin Decheck led off in 50.22, Aidar Sataev split 55.09 on the breaststroke leg, William Retsch posted a 48.63 on the butterfly leg, and Joey Decheck anchored the team home in 44.73.

Team Scores Through Day 1