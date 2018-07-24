A3 Performance Signs US National Team Member Justin Wright Through 2020

A3 Performance is excited to announce the signing of another A3 Performer; 2018 US National Team Member, long-time National Junior Team Member, and NCAA All-American Justin Wright joins the A3 Performance team. A recent alum from the University of Arizona Swimming program, Wright commits to extending his career post-grad at the U of A.

Most of Wright’s swimming career has been at an elite level. In 2011, Wright represented the USA for the first time on the National Junior Team, where he was a member through 2014. Wright was a Junior Pan-Pac bronze medalist, Youth Olympic Games Member, and 2012 Olympic Trials qualifier. With his junior years behind him, Wright went on to swim at the University of Arizona. At Arizona, Wright was a three-time Pac-12 finalist, three-time NCAA qualifier, two-time NCAA-finalist, and team captain.

“I decided to swim post-grad because I haven’t felt I’ve reached my full potential yet. I’ve been swimming competitively for so long, but there are many things I can still improve. I wanted to give myself the opportunity to accomplish everything I can in swimming before I retire,” said Wright of his decision to continue swimming post-grad.

Wright’s impressive history of accomplishments and his ambition to improve on his successes mirrors A3 Performance’s mission. As A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich competitive swimming by motivating swimmers to be their very best, Wright strives to better himself and be the best he has ever been.

“As I learned more about A3’s company values, products, and vision, I fell in love with the idea of representing the brand. The goal is to grow my career alongside A3 in a mutually beneficial partnership,” Wright said of his desire to partner with A3 Performance.

Drive and determination is something that Wright shows in and out of the pool. Not only is he an elite-level 200 butterflier, but Wright has plans to start his own business as well. His commitment to be better is remarkable.

“We are very excited to partner with Justin. He is very talented athlete and has exhibited great character. Justin is exactly the type of person we want representing A3 Performance in the pool and we are confident his best swimming is yet to come,” said A3 Performance Founder and CEO Dan Meinholz.

With the addition of Wright to the team, A3 Performance has significant momentum heading into US Nationals. Wright and his fellow A3 Performers have big goals and expectations ahead and there is a lot of excitement about what’s to come.

About A3 Performance

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

A3 Performance is a SwimSwam Partner.