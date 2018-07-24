Gaby VanBrunt Wins 9 Events, Breaks 3 Records At GA Age Group Champs

2018 Georgia 14U LC State Champs

July 19th-22nd

Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA

Long Course Meters

Full Results

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

SwimAtlanta – 6541 Dynamo Swim Club – 4937.5 Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club – 3426 Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team – 2080 Athens Bulldog Swim Club – 1294

The Georgia 14U Age group Champs meet was held this past weekend, where SwimAtlanta emerged victorious in team scoring by 1600 points.

Gaby VanBrunt from Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team won 9 individual 11-12 girls events and broke 3 Georgia state records over the course of the meet. VanBrunt won the 50 fly with a 28.65, establishing a new 11-12 state record. That time is 9th all-time among 11-12 girls. She also won the 100 fly in record-fashion, touching in 1:04.16. That time ranks 25th all-time among 11-12 girls. VanBrunt completed a sweep of the fly events with a win in the 200, finishing in 2:28.60 to drop nearly 6 seconds from her previous best time of 2:34.45.

VanBrunt also took all 3 backstroke events, posting a 31.42 to shave .13 seconds off her personal best. She swam a 1:07.74 to win the 100 back, crushing her previous best time of 1:11.76. In the 200, VanBrunt swam a 2:28.14, marking yet another massive time drop of 11.91 seconds, which makes it both the first time she broke 2:40, and the first time she broke 2:30.

VanBrunt won the 50, 100, and 200 free, breaking the state record in the 100. In the 50, VanBrunt swam a quick 27.37, which was actually slightly off her best time of 27.15. She broke 1:00 for the first time in the 100 free, finishing in 59.56. That came in just under the previous state record of 59.62. VanBrunt’s 200 free came in at 2:10.93 (2:10.11 in prelims), marking another huge time drop from her previous best of 2:17.40.

Yuri Sago, a 10 year old from SwimAtlanta, also broke a GA state record, coming in the 10U 400 free. Sago posted a 4:58.66 to break the 5:00 mark for the first time. He swam a fast front half, posting a first 200 of 2:26.03, and coming home in 2:32.63. Sago also won the 200 free (2:22.50), 50 back (36.12), and 100 back (1:17.13).

OTHER STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Ansley Nunnally (Athens Bulldog Swim Club) – 10 year old

won 8 10U girls individual events

50 free – 30.96

100 free – 1:08.57

200 free – 2:30.89

400 free – 5:25.31

50 back – 36.13

50 fly – 33.63

100 fly – 1:17.61

200 IM – 2:53.72

Rye Ulett (Dynamo Swim Club) – 13 year old

won 5 13-14 girls individual events

100 back – 1:02.89

200 back – 2:16.30

200 fly – 2:18.88

200 IM – 2:20.43

400 IM – 5:01.71

Matthew Scalzi (Summit Swimming) – 12 year old