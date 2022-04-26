A3 Performance Re-signs Beata Nelson

Courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

April 26, 2022 – A3 Performance is thrilled to announce the re-signing of Olympic Trial Finalist and one of ISL Season 3’s highest-earners, Beata Nelson, through Paris 2024. Coming off of the 2021 US Olympic Trials, Beata has more fast racing on the horizon and A3 Performance is honored to support her training and racing on her journey to Paris 2024.

Following the 2021 US Olympic Trials, Beata re-entered the International Swim League for her second season as a member of the Cali Condors. Training and racing among our sports greatest athletes, Beata proved her value as the Condor’s top point-scorer and the fourth-highest earning athlete in the entire league. She also set an American Record in the 100m IM (57.72), actually lowering her previous record in the event (57.90).

“I have chosen to resign with A3 Performance because they not only have incredible swim gear and suits but the people running the brand are world class as well. Their professionalism and care for their athletes is truly unmatched. I am proud to represent the A3 brand and the people behind it,” said Beata of her extended partnership with A3 Performance. “Without A3, my opportunity to continue working towards my dreams wouldn’t be possible.”

With the recent announcement of the ISL postponing Season 4 of competition, Beata’s schedule may change, but her focus will not.

“ISL has been an incredible experience! I am saddened by the news that season 4 has been postponed, but I am grateful that steps are being taken to prioritize communication, compensation, and transparency with the athletes. I am sending my thoughts and prayers to Ukraine and its people in this devastating time as well. My plan for the next year is to continue training and competing at the highest level. With the pandemic shifting the swim calendar a bit, things are going to be different but I look forward to rolling with the punches!” said Beata of her upcoming plans.

Having worked with Beata as a young club swimmer on Madison Aquatic Club and at the birth of her career as a professional athlete starting in September 2020, A3 Performance is pleased to continue working with Beata as she chases new goals and new opportunities leading up to Paris 2024.

“Beata is an exceptional talent and extraordinary person. Having known her for many years, Beata embodies the traits we value in our brand. She is a great Ambassador for A3 Performance and for the sport of swimming. She continues to impress us with her versatility and we all feel her best is yet to come. We are excited to partner with Beata on her journey to Paris,” said A3 Performance Founder and CEO Dan Meinholz.

Beata’s primary focus over the next two years will be World Championship Trials this year and Olympic Trials in 2024, but she will also use this time to prioritize her joy and love for the sport.

“Moving towards World Championship Trials and Olympic Trials in 2024, I’m committed to elevating my training in order to reach my potential. On a more personal level, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to still be competing, and I want to connect with my swimming community more and work with the next generation of swimmers. I think it’s extremely valuable to use the knowledge and experience I’ve had to help others reach their goals,” Beata excitedly shared about the next chapter.

If you’d like to work with Beata or have her come and speak with your swimmers, reach out to A3 Performance here.

Photos courtesy of Mike Lewis.

