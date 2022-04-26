Summer League Swimming and Hammer Head® Swim Caps Announce Partnership

Courtesy of Summer League Swimming, a SwimSwam partner.

Summer League Swimming (SLS), the only national organization with a comprehensive youth protection program to serve millions of summer league and recreational swimmers, and Hammer Head® Swim Caps today announced a partnership that will prioritize swimmer safety in the pool this summer.

Hammer Head® caps will be offered to SLS members to help optimize the safety of the athletes, with the brand’s HIT Honeycomb Impact Technology® making its caps 50% safer than any other on the market.

The partnership is a perfect fit for two organizations that place their first priority on swimmer safety.

“Summer League Swimming has partnered with Hammer Head® Swim Caps to help provide the safest summer league experience for the 3-4 million children who swim summer and recreational swimming each year,” said SLS Executive Director Mark Nedza.

“The safety of children is of utmost importance to us and Hammer Head® Swim Caps provide the safest form of head protection in the market. Whether it’s in warmups or swimming backstroke, Hammer Head® helps provide more protection for kids and that is what Summer League Swimming is all about—the safety of our children,” adds Nedza.

In addition to the safety benefits, Hammer Head’s TEKFIT® design makes them up to 10.5% FASTER than other caps, and they made TEAR-RESISTANT premium silicone that outlasts other caps. In fact, not one Hammer Head has ever torn!

“Mark and his team offer a comprehensive insurance package for risk mitigation and a coach certification program to give every swimmer the best experience possible. Together we are 100% focused on elevating safety for the millions of athletes who enjoy the great tradition of summer league swimming,” said Theresa Finn, Co-Founder and CEO – Hammer Head® Swim Caps.

“From our perspective, every coach has seen kids collide with other swimmers in busy lanes and with the wall doing the backstroke, which is where Hammer Head comes in. Safety and confidence go hand in hand. In the best interest of these athletes, it is our responsibility to maximize both, ” added David Burns, Hammer Head Co-Founder and COO.

Hammer Head caps are also endorsed by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines, who recognizes the importance of safety in an area that often gets overlooked.

“Hammer Head is an absolute game-changer for swimmers of all ages and abilities. It is an essential piece of equipment for aquatic athletes and I am proud to that it is part of my legacy.” Rowdy Gaines , 3x Olympic Gold Medalist, NBC Sports Analyst and International & Masters Hall of Famer

With SLS swimmers being equipped with Hammer Head caps, the pool will be a safer place this summer.

Learn more about Summer League Swimming here

ARE YOU STARTING A SUMMER LEAGUE?

Reach out to Summer League Swimming and let’s discuss what you need to start or rescue a swimming league/team—no matter where in the United States you’re located. Contact us today.

About Summer League Swimming

Summer League Swimming is the only organization with a comprehensive youth protection program to serve 3-4 million summer league and recreational swimmers, and our decades of experience provides unmatched quality.

About Hammer Head Swim Caps

Hammer Head is the world’s only protective swim cap focused on improving swimmer head safety and confidence with patented technology. Combining for the first time ever, HIT Honeycomb Impact Technology® – patented technology designed to reduce the shock of repetitive and accidental head strikes in the pool, TEKFIT®, a new hydrodynamic wrinkle-free dome shaped design – no wrinkles means improved speed and performance. QUALITY – seam-free and made with 100% premium silicone, tear resistant and outlasts other caps. Perfect for all ages and abilities. Get yours today!