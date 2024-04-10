Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

A Summary Of Current Open Division I Head Coaching Positions

With the NCAA offseason already in motion, it’s time to look at what Division I head coaching positions are open.

Programs that still have a head coaching position open (as of the morning of April 10th):

  • Iowa State: Head coach Duane Sorenson led the team for 27 years and announced his retirement. The school is home to a women’s-only program.
  • BYU: Shari Skabelund announced her retirement after leading BYU for 37 seasons. Skabelund was one of few women to lead a Power 5 men’s and women’s program.
  • Cal Poly: Phil Yoshida was placed on a leave of absence at the start of the 2023-2024 season and the athletes have now been informed that he will not return to his position.
  • Georgia Southern: Allyson Sweeney stepped down from her head coaching position after two years with the Eagles.
  • Boston College: The Boston College staff will look entirely different this fall as the school parted ways with the staff in January after hazing allegations surfaced last September.
  • Penn State: After originally placing head coach Tim Murphy on a leave of absence, the school announced that they would “not renew the contract.”
  • Texas A&M: With the retirement of head women’s swimming coach Steve Bultman, the school announced that it would combine the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs. The school’s indication included “A national search for a Director of Texas A&M Swimming & Diving has begun as the department continues its work with search firm TurnkeyZRG.”
  • Fairfield: Jacy Dyer left the program to become the new head coach of Toledo (See below). Dyer spent two years at Fairfield.

Programs that have already filled their head coaching positions:

1
Speculation
20 minutes ago

George Mason?

