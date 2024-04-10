A Summary Of Current Open Division I Head Coaching Positions

Allyson Sweeney Steps Down As Georgia Southern Head Coach After Two Seasons The Georgia Southern women competed in the Sun Belt Conference Championships this season finishing 3rd out of 4 teams.

BYU Head Swim Coach Shari Skabelund Retires After 37 Seasons with the Cougars Shari Skabelund has been a coach with the BYU Cougars since 1987, including the last 3 seasons as head coach of both the men’s and women’s programs.

Phil Yoshida Will Not Return to Cal Poly Swim Team, Administrators Inform Athletes Phil Yoshida, who ascended to lead the Cal Poly swimming & diving program in 2000, will not return to the position, athletes were informed last week.

Jim Bossert Promoted to 2nd Head Swim Coach in Cal Baptist History In 1999, Rick Rowland (left) founded the Cal Baptist swim program. He’ll hand the reigns to Jim Bossert (right) this season while remaining in an advisory role.