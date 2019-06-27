William Christenson Set to Swim for Minnesota Beginning in Fall 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olympia, Washington’s William Christenson is taking his skills across the country to the University of Minnesota, verbally committing to swim for the Gophers beginning in the fall of 2020.

Most recently, Christenson won gold in the long course 1500 free (16:59.74) and 50 back (30.15) at the PN IST Spring Open A-3 Me in May. He also was second in the 200 back (2:15.03), third in the 100 fly (59.57) and seventh in the 100 breast (1:12.80).

The USA Swimming Scholastic All-American posted five top six finishes at the 2018 Pacific Northwest Senior Long Course Championships, placing second in the 200 fly and 400 IM, fourth in the 100 fly and 200 IM and sixth in the 200 free.

In 2017, Christenson finished third in the 1650 free and fourth in the 200 fly and 500 free at the Washington State Senior Short Course Championships.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Minnesota,” Christenson said. “Right from the start, I felt that this would be a place I could be successful in the classroom and in the pool. Both the coaching staff and the swimmers made me feel at home and I am ready to be apart of this incredible team.”

Christenson swims for Evergreen Swim Club out of Olympia, Washington. He did not swim for his high school.

Christenson has achieved the 2019 Winter Juniors standard in the 200 fly (1:50.15). He also boasts 2019 Futures times in the 1000 free (9:30.56), 100 fly (51.00), 200 IM (1:54.92) and 400 IM (4:01.17). In long course events, Christenson has achieved Winter Juniors times in the 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM and 2019 Futures standards in the 400 free and 800 free.

Top Times (SCY)

500 free – 4:32.74

1000 free – 9:30.56

1650 free – 15:47.64

100 fly – 51.00

200 fly – 1:50.15

200 IM – 1:54.92

400 IM – 4:01.17

Christenson’s 200 fly time would rank third on the current Minnesota team behind juniors Matt Thomas (1:44.68) and Tuomas Pokkinen (1:46.19).

His 400 IM time would be fourth among current Minnesota swimmers: senior Michael Messner (3:50.80), junior Justin Torres (3:58.99) and sophomore Evan Yoder (4:00.06).

