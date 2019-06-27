Washington Silver Medal Sprinter Hailey Grotte Commits to WSU For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hailey Grotte, a junior at La Center High School in Washington and Northwest Blue Crush Aquatic Club in Portland, Oregon, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Washington State in the fall of 2020. A sprint specialist, Grotte has career fastest times in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles that are just outside what it took to qualify for the ‘C’ final at the 2019 Pac-12 Championship meet.

At the Washington 2A High School State Championship meet in November, Grotte was the runner up in both the 50-yard freestyle (24.07) and the 100-yard freestyle (52.59). In March at the 2019 Speedo Champions Series meet in Federal Way, she finished 20th place in the 50-yard freestyle (23.64).

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.64

100 free – 51.87

200 free – 1:53.16

Grotte will be joining fellow sprinter Ula McPherson and butterflier Lauren Lewis as members of the class of 2024 for Washington State.

