8 Andrew Maksymowski Verbals To Longhorns, Gives Texas Its 3rd Top 10 Recruit In Class of ’26

The recruiting party continues in Texas, as Andrew Maksymowski, the 8th-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2026, announced his verbal commitment to the Longhorns on Tuesday via Instagram.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas. First and foremost, I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches. Especially my Mom and Dad for their unwavering support throughout my swimming journey. I would also like to thank Coach Bowman, Coach Erik, and Coach Trevor along with their coaching staff for giving me and my family this opportunity. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey and I cannot wait to start this next chapter. Hook ‘em Horns! 🤘

A rangy freestyler, Maksymowski’s times make him look like the classic Eddie Reese-era Texas recruit, though of course, his range provides the Bob Bowman-led Longhorns plenty of value as well. Maksymowski owns his high school class’ fastest 200 freestyle time; with a 1:35.61 best, he’s currently the only member of his class to break 1:36.

He’s been 4:22.64 in the 500 free as well, which solidifies him as one of the best mid-distance swimmers in his year. Texas joins the SEC this season and already Maksymowski’s lifetime bests put him just outside of scoring range.

But with lifetime bests of 20.83 in the 50 free, 44.76 in the 100 free, and 15:21.77 in the 1650 free, Maksymowski could contribute in a range of freestyle events. That versatility makes him an asset for any NCAA program, as he can contribute to relays along with the points he’ll bring in through his individual events.

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 20.83

100 freestyle: 44.76

200 freestyle: 1:35.61

500 freestyle: 4:22.64

1650 freestyle: 15:21.77

At the long-course Speedo Summer Championships in July, Maksymowski swam lifetime bests in the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, and 200 fly. His best finish came in the 200-meter freestyle, where he finished 10th with a lifetime best 1:50.51, bettering the 1:50.81 he swam in prelims. He also notched top-16 finishes in the 400 free (3:54.23, 14th) and 800 free (8:13.96, 16th).

Texas has hit the ground running during Bowman’s first recruiting season in Austin. Maksymowski is the third top-10 ranked recruit in the class of 2026 to publicly commit to the Longhorns, joining #3 Austin Carpenter and #4 Rowan Cox.

