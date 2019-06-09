6 Aussie Swimmers Notch World C’ships QTs On Day 1 Of Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
Day 1 of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials is done and dusted, but not before 6 swimmers added their names to the World Championships roster for Gwangju next month.
The Aussie Selection Policy is fairly straightforward in terms of qualification, with swimmers having to finish in the top 2 in finals, while also meeting or exceeding the times listed in the table at the bottom of this post.
Thus far, the following swimmers have made the grade, the 5 more days of the meet yet to unfold in Brisbane.
Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 1:
Women:
- Emma McKeon, 100m fly (57.28)
- Brianna Throssell, 100m fly (57.57)
- Kaylee McKeown, 200m IM (2:09.94)
- Ariarne Titmus, 400m free (3:59.35)
- Kiah Melverton, 400m free (4:05.30)
Men:
- Jack McLoughlin, 400m free (3:44.34)
Highly likely Matthew Wilson will still be taken due to medley relay
He’ll qualify in 200 anyway so will then do 100 and medley.