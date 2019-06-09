6 Aussie Swimmers Notch World C’ships QTs On Day 1 Of Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 1 of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials is done and dusted, but not before 6 swimmers added their names to the World Championships roster for Gwangju next month.

The Aussie Selection Policy is fairly straightforward in terms of qualification, with swimmers having to finish in the top 2 in finals, while also meeting or exceeding the times listed in the table at the bottom of this post.

Thus far, the following swimmers have made the grade, the 5 more days of the meet yet to unfold in Brisbane.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 1:

Women:

Men: