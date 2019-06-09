Aussie Teen Titmus On 3:59.35 4Free: “I’m A Bit Disappointed”

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

The Aussies showed their mettle on night 1 of the nation’s World Trials, racing their way to 6 World Championships qualification times and 1 new Australian National Record.

18-year-old St. Peters Western star Ariarne Titmus keeps raising her own bar, establishing a new National and Commonwealth Record in the women’s 400m free with a time of 3:59.35.

Post-race, the Dean Boxall-trained Tasmanian stated, “We were pretty fired up for this race and I have been swimming really quick and I wanted to try and put together a really great swim.

“To be honest I am a bit disappointed with the time. I have been training really well and I thought I might have a 3:58 in me. I definitely felt the sting a little bit the last 100 metres and I know I went out heard so that is probably why.” Titmus went out in super quick 1:57.67, a time only a second off of the individual 200m free QT for Worlds. She opened in 1:57.91 at the 2018 Pan Pacs.

“With a bit more of a rest leading into a meet hopefully that will help me.”

17-year-old London Roar signee Kaylee McKeown produced a powerful swim of her own, dipping under both the 2:11 and 2:10 thresholds for the first time in her young career in the women’s 200m IM.

Crysung a 2:09.94 PB to qualify in the event for Worlds, McKeown said post-race, “So much effort has gone behind this swim and to come out with a personal best tonight is awesome.

“I was focusing on skills, not necessarily the speed and I think I have done that tonight.

“This obviously takes the pressure off for the rest of the week, so I am super stoked with that.”

Finally for the men, Jack McLoughlin beat out Olympic champion Mack Horton in the men’s edition of the 400m free, representing the only racer of the final to dip under the QT for Worlds.

McLoughlin stated tonight, “It is very, very tough only to have 2 spots, so getting the win there gives me a lot of confidence.

“It was going to be a dog fight, so I’m just really stoked to get the win.”

Quotes courtesy of Swimming Australia.