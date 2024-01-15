500 Freestyle Sweep Leads Iowa State Over Northern Iowa 162-138

Iowa State vs Northern Iowa

January 13th, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Results PDF

Score: Iowa State 162 – Northern Iowa 138

Iowa State hosted Northern Iowa this past weekend. The Cyclones earned the win with 162 points.

Highlighting the meet for Iowa State was Carley Caughron who won both an individual event and helped the team to a relay win. Caughron won the 100 butterfly by over one and a half seconds touching in a final time of a 56.31.

Caughron also swam the butterfly leg for Iowa State’s 200 medley relay. The team of Maddie Ziegert, Paige Hanley, Caughron, and Andie Quirke swam to a final time of a 24.72. Hanley (29.84) and Cauhgron (24.72) had the fastest splits of the field. Hanley also picked up an individual win as she won the 100 breaststroke in a 1:06.15.

Iowa State picked up key points on the boards, winning both diving events. Joscelyn Farner won the 1 meter in a score of 271.05 and Lauren Kimball won the 3 meter in a final score of a 285.83.

Helping secure the win was a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 freestyle as Brinley Horras led the way in a 5:04.33. Corinne Guist was second in a 5:07.19 while Ashley Bengtson was third in a 5:11.75. Guist also won the 1000 freestyle in a 10:27.17.

Winter Craig won the 200 butterfly in a 2:05.35, finishing ahead of teammate Mallory Miller (2:09.70).

Despite losing the meet, Northern Iowa claimed eight wins at the meet. Amber Finke led the way with three individual wins. Finke won the 100 backstroke in a 56.40, the 200 backstroke in a 2:02.20, and the 200 IM in a 2:07.77. Finke battled it out with Iowa State’s Fallon DeWitt who touched in a 2:07.89.

Faith Larsen also highlighted the meet for UNI. Larsen won the 50 freestyle in a 23.64 before going on to finish second in the 100 freestyle. Abby Lear led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 freestyle as she swam a 52.81, ahead of Larsen who swam a 52.95. Morgan Meyer finished third in a 53.02. Meyer also picked up her own individual win as she won the 200 freestyle in a 1:53.47.

The team’s final individual win of the day came from Sydney Aird who won the 200 breaststroke in a 2:22.46, outtoucheding Iowa State’s Sydney Jackson who swam a 2:22.48.

UNI’s 200 freestyle relay of Lear, Meyer, Clare Christensen, and Larsen won in a final time of a 1:35.17. Larsen had a huge anchor split of a 22.75.