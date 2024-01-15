Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tom Dean Heads Up British Squad Bound For Flanders Swimming Cup

2024 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

  • Friday, January 19th – Sunday, January 21st
  • Wezenberg Olympic Swimming Center, Antwerp, Belgium
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central

The 25th edition of the annual Flanders Swimming Cup is slated to span January, 19th through January 21st, with the competition recognized by World Aquatics and European Aquatics as a qualifier for international competitions.

Along with a strong domestic contingent including Fleur Vermeiren, Sarah Dumont, Stan Franckx, Lander Hendrickx and Alisee Pisane, a sprinkling of stars from Ireland, Great Britain, Germany and beyond are also set to take to the Antwerp pool this weekend.

Headlining the GBR continent is 23-year-old Olympic champion Tom Dean. The versatile ace is sticking to just two events for the competition, entered as the top seed in the men’s 200m free and 200m IM.

He’ll be joined by fellow Olympians Freya Anderson and Jacob Whittle among others who are gearing up for a packed 2024 of racing.

The Irish squad will see Shane Ryan race in his signature backstroke events while Ellen Walshe is expected to race fly and IMs.

Finally, Lucas Matzerath of Germany will try to make his mark on the men’s breaststroke while Jesse Puts of the Netherlands will try to do the same in the men’s sprint freestyles.

Key Entrants

  • Belgium – Fleur Vermeiren, Sarah Dumont, Stan Franckx, Lander Hendrickx, Alisee Pisane
  • Canada – Jeremy Bagshaw
  • Germany – Lucas Matzerath, Jahn Cornelius
  • Great Britain – Jacob Peters, Ed Mildred, Freya Anderson, Cameron Brooker, Jonathan Adam, Matt Ward, Kieran Bird, Holly Hibbott, Jacob Whittle, Tom Dean
  • Ireland – Ellen Walshe, Tom Fannon, Shane Ryan, Jack Cassin, Victoria Catterson, Ellie McCartney, Eoin Corby, Nimh Coyne, Calum Bain
  • Netherlands – Jesse Puts, Thomas Verhoeven
  • Poland – Adela Piskorska

1
