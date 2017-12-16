3 Irish National Records Broken on Saturday in Copenhagen

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Three more Irish Records were broken on Saturday, the 4th day of the 2017 European Short Course Championships.

The first came in prelims, when Jordan Sloan broke his 3rd Irish Record of thee meet. He became the first Irishman under 48 seconds in the 100 free in short course, swimming a 47.84. That breaks his own National Record of 48.13 from the Short Course World Championships in 2016.

Split comparison:

Sloan 2016: 23.24/24.89 = 48.13

Sloan 2017: 23.03/24.81 = 47.84

Sloan’s swim put him in just 22nd place, which was not enough to qualify for the semi-final.

Earlier this week, Sloan broke the 200 and 400 free records as well.

Later in that prelims session, Conor Ferguson broke an Irish Record in the 100 IM. He swam 55.41, which knocked off his own 55.84 from earlier this month. His swim also didn’t qualify for the semi-finals.

While neither of those two swam in the evening session, their 17-year old teammate Mona McSharry did so with flying colors. She finished 5th in the 100 breaststroke final, and finished in 1:05.01 That swim was her first international final, and broke her own National Record of 1:05.27.

“It was unbelievable, even to walk out there and the crowd was going crazy and that whole atmosphere, that’s why I do this, because I want to be in those finals and I want to be doing as good as I can.,” McSharry said. “I got a pb (personal best) and a new Irish Senior Record so it’s unbelievable really.”

McSharry now has all but 1 of the Irish Junior and Senior Records in the breaststroke races. She’ll target the last record, the 200 short course meter breaststroke, beginning on Sunday morning