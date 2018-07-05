2x VISAA State Champ Anthony Gemma to Swim for Wyoming in 2018-19

Anthony Gemma of the Fork Union Military Academy swimming and diving program signed a National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period, and will head to the University of Wyoming in the fall. He will join Grant Sloan, Jamie Bouda, and Ryan Netzel in the class of 2022.

“I am very excited to sign with the University of Wyoming. The amazing coaching staff and team made me feel right at home, and I know I will be able to reach my full potential athletically and academically at Wyoming.”

Gemma, who hails from York, Pennsylvania, was a boarder at FUMA. He said, “Fork Union is no easy road. It is amazing to know that waking up on all those days at 4:30 a.m. to practice and not being able to see your parents after a hard day has finally paid off. The love and support from my parents was a big help getting me to this point. I cannot wait to build on my successes from last year with Coach Larson. It is going to be a good year.”

The 6’4″ Gemma focused on sprint free and was a 2-time Virginia Independent Schools state champion, winning the 50 free as a junior and the 100 free as a senior. At the 2018 VISAA Swimming & Diving Championships he went 21.11 to take second place in the 50 free while claiming gold in the 100 with 46.50. He also anchored FUMA’s 200 free relay (20.79) and led off the 400 free relay (46.45), helping the Blue Devils finish 11th in the team standings.

Wyoming head coach David Denniston said: “Anthony is a well-mannered professional young man who has a lot of maturity beyond his years. He is going to help us out in the sprint events, but I also see him being a leader of the program in the future.”

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.99

100 free – 46.29

200 free – 1:44.97

