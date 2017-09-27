IHSA Finalist Ryan Netzel Verbally Commits to Wyoming

Ryan Netzel of Plainfield High School and Delta Aquatics in Illinois has verbally committed to the University of Wyoming for next fall.

I’m excited to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Wyoming with my future coaches and teammates! GO POKES!

Netzel, as a high school junior, made finals in both the 200 and 500 freestyle at the 2017 IHSA State Championships. He wound up 6th in the 200 free and 7th in the 500 free.

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:39.33

500y free – 4:27.58

200m free – 1:54.08

400m free – 4:04.38

Netzel is very specialized in mid-distance freestyle, wherein the 200 and 400/500 free are, by far, his best events. He would’ve been 4th last year on Wyoming‘s top times list in the 200 free and 3rd in the 500 free. The mid-distance group was led by Jack Herron last season, who is now a junior, and Netzel will get to train for a year with him and two years with Jacob Harlan, who posted times of 1:39.13/4:27.41 last season as a freshman, nearly identical times to Netzel’s current bests.

With his bests, Netzel would’ve been on the A/B final bubble in the 500 free and solidly in the B final of the 200 free at the 2017 WAC Championships, where the Wyoming men finished 2nd behind the U.S. Air Force Academy.

