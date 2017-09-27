Rutgers Picks Up Verbal Commitment From Butterflier Kasja Dymek

Rutgers has gained a verbal commitment from Greenwood Swimming’s Kasja Dymek.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Rutgers University! I’m incredibly grateful for everyone who has helped me get to this point in my life. Can’t wait to be a Scarlet Knight!!”

Dymek specializes in sprint free and butterfly. At the 2017 ISCA Summer Champs, she won the open categories (essentially 17 & up) in both the 50m fly (28.52) and the 100m fly (1:02.26), while adding a 2nd place finish in the 200m fly (2:16.94).

TOP TIMES

100y fly – 54.24

200y fly – 2:01.38

50y free – 23.59

100y free – 51.28

Dymek is already fast enough to make the Big Ten C final in the 100 fly. Last year, Rutgers had Francesca Stoppa and Federica Greco both make the B final in this race at Big Tens, while Stoppa was also in the 200 fly B final and Greco in the C final. Dymek will likely need to get under the 2:00 barrier to score in the 200 fly at the conference level.

Meanwhile, Dymek’s times in the 50 and 100 free would’ve been #4 on Rutgers‘ top times list last year, so she could factor in on relays as a freshman next year.

