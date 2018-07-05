NCAP’s Bethany Gatlin Commits to Omaha

Bethany Gatlin of Ashburn, Virginia is heading to the University of Nebraska Omaha in the fall.

“God has blessed me with my dream to swim at the collegiate level. I am excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Nebraska- Omaha. From the first phone call with Coach Hessel to the official visit I could sense that UNO would become family. The visit to UNO was incredible with the beautiful campus, great academics and the warm welcome from the team. I instantly fell in love! I would like to thank the coaching staff and UNO team for making me feel at home. Go Mavs!”

Gatlin recently graduated from Ashburn’s Briar Woods High School, where she specialized in free and IM. At the 2018 VHSL Class 5 State Meet, where Briar Woods finished third in the girls’ team standings, Gatlin tied for 5th in the 100 free (52.23) and placed 10th in the 200 IM (2:07.23). She anchored the 6th-place 200 free relay (23.69) and contributed a leg (52.19) to the runner-up 400 free relay.

Gatlin swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. At the Christiansburg Sectionals in March she finaled in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM, and took home a PB in the 100 fly. Omaha came in second at the 2018 Summit League Championships. Gatlin’s best times would have landed her in the finals of the 100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 52.17

200 free – 1:52.37

100 fly – 56.74

200 fly – 2:05.00

200 IM – 2:06.58

Can’t believe senior year ends in 3 weeks! But finally had my signing ceremony and the feels have hit me. How time has flown by. #maverickuprising #beamav #summeriscoming pic.twitter.com/Iv1sy76T8z — Bethany Rae Gatlin (@Goldbabeswim) May 9, 2018

