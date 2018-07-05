SwimSwam Pulse: 48% Predict Sjostrom As Top 100 Freestyler of 2018

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the top women’s 100 freestyler worldwide by the end of this summer’s season:

RESULTS

Question: Who will be the world’s top W100 freestyler by the end of the summer?



Almost half of voters predicted that Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom would hold the world’s fastest 100 freestyle time by the end of this summer’s season.

Sjostrom is the current world record-holder, and it makes sense for her to be a heavy favorite. She set that world record leading off the 4×100 free relay at Worlds last summer, but by the time the individual event rolled around, Sjostrom had already swum eight races over five days and lost to Simone Manuel.

Manuel got more than 30% of the votes. She’s pulled clutch upsets in each of the past two years, beating then-world-record-holder Cate Campbell at the 2016 Olympics and Sjostrom last summer. Cate Campbell got just 15% of the votes, and sister Bronte Campbell just 1.8%. Bronte will not compete at Pan Pacs as she’s nursing a shoulder injury. That’ll put a damper on her chances to put up the world’s fastest time, but she does currently lead the world.

Other candidates pulled almost 4% of the votes.

