SwimSwam Pulse: 48% Predict Sjostrom As Top 100 Freestyler of 2018

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the top women’s 100 freestyler worldwide by the end of this summer’s season:

RESULTS

Question: Who will be the world’s top W100 freestyler by the end of the summer?

Almost half of voters predicted that Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom would hold the world’s fastest 100 freestyle time by the end of this summer’s season.

Sjostrom is the current world record-holder, and it makes sense for her to be a heavy favorite. She set that world record leading off the 4×100 free relay at Worlds last summer, but by the time the individual event rolled around, Sjostrom had already swum eight races over five days and lost to Simone Manuel.

Manuel got more than 30% of the votes. She’s pulled clutch upsets in each of the past two years, beating then-world-record-holder Cate Campbell at the 2016 Olympics and Sjostrom last summer. Cate Campbell got just 15% of the votes, and sister Bronte Campbell just 1.8%. Bronte will not compete at Pan Pacs as she’s nursing a shoulder injury. That’ll put a damper on her chances to put up the world’s fastest time, but she does currently lead the world.

Other candidates pulled almost 4% of the votes.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Pollwhich asks voters to predict the world’s top 100 backstroker by the end of the summer on the men’s side:

At the end of the summer, which nation will have the fastest men's 100 backstroker?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

legend-long-2

ABOUT A3 PERFORMANCE

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians.  Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Liam

She went 52.30 with a reaction time of 0.36 at Swedish nationals yesterday, and she is not even in form. Excited to see what times she will do at European championships 😀

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
52 seconds ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!